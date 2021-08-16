A review of Saturday's action from Cheltenham where Nigel Twiston-Davies's 'scary good' I Like To Move It earned comparisons with a former stable star.

Fergal O'Brien's fine start to the season continued as the locally based trainer saddled the first and third home in the NHS Vaccinating Heroes Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham. O'Brien sent out the well backed Benny's Bridge to win this race in 2019 and Samba Dancer (10/3) repeated the trick, running on strongly to complete a hat-trick and deny top-weight Straw Fan Jack by just a head. Stablemate Timberman finished with a flourish to take third. Harrison was enjoying a third course winner with all coming for O’Brien. He is now a contender for the Conditional Jockeys’ title and added: “It worked out well thankfully. We didn’t go very quick so I was fortunate to be well-positioned early as the first and second were very forward throughout the race. “That’s my 21st winner of the season and that puts me five clear of the second placed rider. It’s October and it’s a long way to April, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t thinking about the title. The main goal is to keep improving and riding winners and that works out in becoming champion conditional I’ll be a very happy person. “I’ve had three winners here, my last winner here with crowds was on a very wet day so not many people came out and the second one was behind closed doors, so today was special in front of a big crowd and it was brilliant.” O’Brien, who is based at Ravenswell Farm in Withington, said: “That was great. Paddy Brennan won on him the last day over two and a half (miles) and Paddy said to drop him back and go for the boys’ race at Cheltenham. Timberman ran really well in third and I’m really proud of him too – both sets of owners are happy, which is an unusual situation! “Liam is very dedicated like all the boys and it’s great to have him as part of the team. He’s got a great attitude and great mental strength and he works very hard. “I hope we’ll see Samba Dancer back here and he’ll go on any ground I think – though I don’t think he wants a bog. We’ve been very lucky with Noel and the syndicate, I think that’s seven wins from nine runs for them, so we’ve been lucky. “It’s unbelievable to be back here with crowds, even yesterday having a third and a fourth was fantastic. Just to walk into this place is amazing - it’s just a very special place.” Fortune appeared to favour O'Brien in the closing Royal Gloucestershire Hussars Open National Hunt Flat Race. Connor Brace and Bonttay (22/1) looked booked for a close third - although that was far from certain - when Top Dog drifted markedly across the track having hit the front, taking Aucunrisque with him, allowing the four-year-old filly to pick up the spoils.

Gordon Elliott and Nigel Twiston-Davies were among the winning trainers at the course on Friday and representatives from the yards fought out the finish of the 888Sport What's Your Thinking Handicap Chase. The Hollow Ginge took over the running approaching the last and took a couple of lengths out of the field but he was reeled in on the rising ground by Definite Plan (9/2) who scored by a head. There were 10 lengths back to Cool Mix in third. The winner was making his handicap debut in first time cheekpieces and provided jockey Jordan Gainford with a 49th career success. Afterwards he said: “To be honest we would have been happy with finishing in the first five and we thought he might be taken off his feet a little in handicap company. But he put down his head when I asked him and really showed some guts at the back of the last. “Barry Geraghty was on the flight over this morning and he gave me some pointers so many thanks to him. He told me to leave a bit in hand coming down the hill and in fairness to our lad he tried hard when I asked him.” Elliott added: “I was kind of hoping he’d go for the amateur riders’ race yesterday under Jamie Codd but the handicappers, probably rightly so, wouldn’t let him into it. “It just shows how competitive racing is in Ireland. He’s been second three or four times in beginners’ chases and runs his heart out every day and was kind of always finding one too good. Jordan gave him a wonderful ride today. “He might come back for the amateur riders’ race here in November, we’ll see. He enjoys a bit of nice ground.” On returning to Cheltenham, Elliott said: “It’s brilliant to be back, it’s been a very lucky place for me. Obviously I made a mistake and I’ve apologised and I just want to look forward and keep training winners and doing what I love. “I love coming here but every day in Ireland you’re taking on nice horses, day in day out. It’s great for the owner Jim Reilly who’s had a little turn and has been a little bit sick but he’s really enjoyed watching that race and that will give him a big lift. “Jordan is a wonderful rider. I’m very lucky to have Davy and Jack Kennedy around and to have Jordan coming up through the ranks is great - it makes them all hungry.”

Back in fourth was top-weight Cloth Cap, who was a poignant first runner in the the famous green, white and yellow silks of owner Trevor Hemmings since the owner’s death on October 11th. Trainer Jonjo O’Neill said: “It was a great run. He had to give a lot of weight away and jumped really well. He made a mistake at the top of the hill but was quite clever really. He seems to be back on song but is just not as well-handicapped this year – that’s the problem we’ve got. “He will go for the Hennessy now (Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury next month, which Cloth Cap won in 2020). It was great to see Trevor Hemmings’ colours back on the racecourse. We had already discussed plans for this season when Cloth Cap came back in – we will go down the same route as last year and build towards the Grand National again. He started off well today anyway.”



Twiston-Davies and son Sam didn't have to wait long to go one better as I Like To Move It (10/3) took a step up in class in his stride in the Masterson Holdings Hurdle. The winning trainer had compared his youngster with former stable star The New One and those dreams are still alive following this impressive success. The prolific Stepney Causeway put the pace to the race but the eventual winner jumped past him at the last. Adrian Heskin tried to launch a challenge aboard the equally highly regarded Tritonic - who was having his first start over hurdles since disappointing in the JCB Triumph Hurdle - but they never looked like getting to I Like To Move It who had over three lengths in hand at the line. The winner received a quote of 25/1 for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle which came as no surprise to his trainer who said: "We think he’s really good. "We always hoped he would be good enough and yes he certainly was today. “I’m not surprised he’s getting quotes for the Supreme because we’ve always thought he was the next The New One. He’s always worked like that at home. “When you come and take on these serious horses we didn’t think today would necessarily be the day but it was. His overall work right from the start is just like The New One, you never had to teach him, he was just a natural from the start. We only broke him this time last year.” As for plans for the future. Twiston-Davies added: “We’ll have a look at the next meeting here I’d say. I’m sure there’s a two mile hurdle here.” The trainer’s son and jockey was similarly impressed, adding: “It was a valuable race and it was more of a case of picking up experience for him. If we could just pick up some prize money we’d be happy but to win the way he did shows the engine he’s got because he’s taken on some experience hardy horses and even with jumping a few a little bit inadequately he’s done that nicely. “He’s scary good because he’s done a lot wrong and still won.” Connections were potentially denied a double on the card when Undersupervision ran through the rails in the closing stages of the Mick Turner A Lifetime In Racing Novices' Chase.

