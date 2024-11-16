Cheltenham review and free video replays

A review of the rest of the action from Cheltenham on Saturday with free video replays.

Ice cool Mullins Transmission (11/4 favourite) benefited from a nerveless ride from Patrick Mullins in the Steel Plate & Sections Ltd Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase to provide Neil Mulholland with a second winner of the meeting (from as many runners) after Double Powerful on Friday. In the absence of morning line favourite Come On Teddy, 11 set off for the staying contest with 20 obstacles to negotiate and The Newest One and Deise Aba led them over the first two from Java Point with Read To Return on the inside in a share of fourth, more prominent than had been the case 12 months ago when he caught the attention of the stewards. The Newest One was still there at the last with Java Point alongside and Planned Paradise just in behind but wide on the track Transmission was just reaching the leaders with his challenge delayed and delayed by Mullins while those ahead of him had been exchanging blows. Transmission wandered around a little after jumping the last but he had plenty up his sleeve and ran on strongly to win by one and a half lengths from Java Point. Planned Paradise was third and The Newest One fourth. The winner was having just his third start over fences having chased home Friday's Cheltenham winner Hyland on seasonal debut at this course in October.

