Cheltenham review and free video replays

A review of the rest of the action from Cheltenham on Saturday with free video replays.
Transmission (11/4 favourite) benefited from a nerveless ride from Patrick Mullins in the Steel Plate & Sections Ltd Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Chase to provide Neil Mulholland with a second winner of the meeting (from as many runners) after Double Powerful on Friday.
In the absence of morning line favourite Come On Teddy, 11 set off for the staying contest with 20 obstacles to negotiate and The Newest One and Deise Aba led them over the first two from Java Point with Read To Return on the inside in a share of fourth, more prominent than had been the case 12 months ago when he caught the attention of the stewards.
The Newest One was still there at the last with Java Point alongside and Planned Paradise just in behind but wide on the track Transmission was just reaching the leaders with his challenge delayed and delayed by Mullins while those ahead of him had been exchanging blows.
Transmission wandered around a little after jumping the last but he had plenty up his sleeve and ran on strongly to win by one and a half lengths from Java Point. Planned Paradise was third and The Newest One fourth.
The winner was having just his third start over fences having chased home Friday's Cheltenham winner Hyland on seasonal debut at this course in October.
It was Mullins' first ride for Mulholland and he explained how the association came about: "I knew I was going to be here for the bumper so I was looking down the entries and I thought this fellow stood out. He had a run around here the last day and was unexposed.
"Paul (McKeon, owner) had Relegate and I've ridden winners for him. I asked Danny (Mullins) for his (Mulholland's) number, gave him a text and he came back to me and said 'that's great' so....he had enough weight for me to ride him.
"He's obviously a horse that likes stamina trips. We were flat out down the hill but once I got him out in the daylight he winged the last two and stayed really well. He jumped reasonably well; early on I wanted to pop and he was coming out of my hands but in the middle part of the race he started to give me what I wanted but when I needed him at the last two jumps, he had lots of scope."
Mulholland added: "It's great to come here even with a horse with a small chance but to have two winners is incredible.
"He finished second here in October, first time over fences for ourselves, and we were extremely happy with that run. The run underneath his belt and having Patrick on board was a fantastic plus for us and it was great for Paul and Fiona and their family.
"Paul is here with six or seven of his friends and he had planned to come over for the last two or three months so to have a winner on the day that he is here was definitely Plan A. We got that over and done with and that's great. The race that does seem to stand out (in the future) is the National Hunt Chase (at The Festival)."
