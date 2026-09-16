Since launching in September 2023 and run in partnership with the Gloucestershire Community Foundation, the Fund has supported 52 local charities, schools, clubs and community groups, helping organisations make a difference in their communities.

The Fund was created to mark the centenary of the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, with Cheltenham Racecourse committing to reinvest in the people and places that make the area special.

Among those to benefit are Cheltenham Tigers Wheelchair Rugby, which received £2,000 towards playing wheelchairs, training and match fees, and Read Easy Cheltenham & Gloucester, which used a £1,200 grant to train volunteer coaches supporting adults to learn to read.

Recent recipients also include Serens Wish, which received £1,600 towards its 100 Days of Change programme, and Man Up Gloucestershire, which received £2,000 to provide a safe space for men to talk about their mental health.

The Fund’s latest round awarded a further £23,722 to 12 local organisations, taking the total awarded since its launch to more than £100,000.

An assessment of the Fund estimates that its grants have generated around £705,000 in social value, reflecting the benefits created for people taking part in funded activities.

Guy Lavender, Chief Executive of Cheltenham Racecourse, said: “Reaching more than £100,000 in grants is a fantastic milestone, but what matters most is what that money is helping local organisations achieve.

“We’ve seen some brilliant examples of relatively small grants making a real difference, and we’re incredibly proud to support the organisations that know their communities best.”

Talitha Nelson, CEO of Gloucestershire Community Fund, added: “Gloucestershire Community Foundation (GCF) are absolutely delighted to have supported the Centenary Community Fund to distribute £100,000 to local grass roots organisations!

“This is such an amazing milestone, evidencing Cheltenham Racecourse’s solid commitment to communities that border the iconic grounds. GCF’s partnership work with the racecourse, enables this well-loved local iconic business to maximise their impact, by actively seeking those projects most in need of support, in the locality.

“We have loved supporting a local organisation to help change the world on their doorstep.”

Since September 2023, the Centenary Community Fund has awarded grants to 52 organisations, with more than £100,000 invested directly into local community projects.