Cheltenham 'raceable' but braced for heavy rain ahead of November meeting

Day one of the significant three-day fixture will start on ground described as 'good to soft, soft in places' but there is plenty more rain in the forecast.

"Following 7mm of rainfall overnight, the going is good to soft, soft in places and the course is raceable," a statement read on Friday morning.

"There are currently no inspections planned. However, there is significant rainfall forecast through the day and we will continue to monitor conditions.

"We appreciate everyone's patience and understanding and we will update you accordingly throughout the day."

There are 'severe' warnings of rainfall issued by Met Office for various areas of the UK this weekend, including the East Midlands.

Racings begins on Friday at 1.10 with the Lycetts Insurance Brokers Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle, while Saturday's highlight is the Paddy Power Gold Cup Handicap Chase, due off at 2.20.