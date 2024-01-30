Cheltenham preview: Patrick Mullins on Ashroe Diamond and Lossiemouth

Patrick Mullins was very taken with Ashroe Diamond's winning performance at Doncaster on Saturday - despite stablemate Lossiemouth grabbing the headlines elsewhere.

Last year's JCB Triumph Hurdle heroine was a sparkling winner of the Unibet Hurdle at Cheltenham and is now as short as 4/5 for the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle in March. However, Mullins was aboard Ashroe Diamond at Town Moor and he said on this week's Get Stuck In programme: “She was very good. She jumped great and settled great which I was delighted to see because she has been a bit keen in the past. The only horses that have beaten her over hurdles are Facile Vega, Il Etait Temps, Irish Point, Marine Nationale and Impaire Et Passe. They’re six Grade One-winning geldings. “I think her form is top class. Obviously she had the advantage of a run over Gala Marceau on Saturday which probably tipped the scales in her favour, she could do no more than she did. I think she must have a huge chance at Cheltenham in March."

