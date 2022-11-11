Top analyst Mark Howard with five horses who are the top of his shortlist for the November Meeting at Cheltenham this weekend.

The Pond House team of David Pipe have started the season like a house on fire with 39 winners already (47 in total year) and have a fine record at the three day November meeting. The lightly raced ASTIGAR has a couple of options on Friday in handicap hurdles and is potentially well treated off 118. The six year old missed last season but this fixture has been his target for sometime – his owners come over from the US – and is expected to be at peak fitness. Runner-up in a bumper behind Solwara One at Uttoxeter on his debut in November 2020, he filled the same position a couple of times over hurdles at Exeter and Plumpton later in the campaign. He would be of particular interest in the opening conditional jockeys’ handicap hurdle (1.10) because Pipe has won the two miles five contest three times during the last nine years.

The drop back to the minimum trip appeared to be to THE GLANCING QUEEN’s liking at Cheltenham in April. Alan King’s mare had won a Listed event and run well in defeat in the Grade 2 Dipper Novices’ Chase at the track over longer distances, but she was suited by the return to two miles last time. A six lengths winner off a mark of 140, the eight year old is only five pounds higher and remains unexposed over fences. She lines up in the two miles handicap chase on Friday and is expected to go close given her first time out record of 11811. Her form figures at Prestbury Park are 1585271. Champion trainer Paul Nicholls has won the Grade 2 Paddy Power Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial Novices' Chase on Saturday on ten occasions and Team Ditcheat may have the answer to the 2022 renewal courtesy of MONMIRAL. The ex-French gelding was a Grade 1 winning juvenile hurdler and, while things didn’t go to plan during his second season over timber last term, the five year old has always been viewed as a chaser in the making. Rated 149 over the smaller obstacles, the Saint Des Saints gelding sustained an injury after finishing fifth in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle this time last year but returned to form when a staying on second in the Aintree Hurdle in the spring. While two miles is arguably on the short side, the former Francois Nicolle gelding is reported to have schooled well and worked with Bravemansgame prior to his stablemate winning the Charlie Hall Chase last month.

There are some tasty looking fillies entered in the Listed mares’ bumper which rounds off the second day on Saturday. Luccia looked a potential superstar when ploughing through the mud at Sandown in March winning a Listed event by 17 lengths. Nicky Henderson sent out a treble at Kempton on Monday and the Seven Barrows team look set to rock n roll but drying ground is a concern for the daughter of The Gurkha. Therefore preference is for the once raced QUEENS GAMBLE who looked a smart prospect when winning by 10 lengths on her debut over C&D in April. Trained by Oliver Sherwood, the Getaway filly travelled strongly throughout under Johnny Burke before quickening away inside the final furlong. The second and third have already won this Autumn, while the fourth Dollar Bae is a winner waiting to happen. Decent ground is ideal and this has been the plan for some time. Having grown up watching the likes of Cruising Altitude and The West Awake, it is great to see O.M.C.Sherwood with a quality horse once again. Jonjo O’Neill has put together a strong team of youngsters and the Jackdaws Castle outfit head to their local track with a leading contender in the Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices’ Hurdle on Sunday, namely SPRINGWELL BAY. The Kayf Tara gelding was narrowly beaten in a bumper at the Punchestown Festival when handled by Mags Mullins in the spring of last year prior to being sold for a six figure sum. An impressive winner at Market Rasen on his UK debut a year ago, the five year old incurred a setback and missed the remainder of the season. Back in action for his hurdles debut at Carlisle in October, Jonjo O’Neill jnr didn’t have to get too serious to win comfortably by three and a quarter lengths. The form doesn’t amount to much, but he looks ready for a step up in class and drying ground won’t be an issue.