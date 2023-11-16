We round up the best quotes from connections ahead of Saturday's action from Cheltenham.

Going for Gold Click here for full racecard and free video form Two Cheltenham Festival winners and a host of placed horses from the big meeting in March make this year’s Paddy Power Gold Cup one not to be missed. Stage Star and The Real Whacker took the Turners Novices’ Chase and Brown Advisory respectively at the showpiece fixture, and both have featured heavily in the ante-post market on this historic handicap. The former disappointed when last of five at Aintree after Cheltenham, but Paul Nicholls is not losing sleep over that ahead of the weekend. “You can put a line through his last start at Aintree, which was one race too many after a busy campaign,” the champion trainer told Betfair. “The Paddy Power has been the target for him since the summer and there are plenty of positives, as he is brilliant fresh, having won first time out for the last three seasons. He also likes racing left-handed, will not mind how soft the ground gets and we know he handles Cheltenham. “Yes, he does have a lot of weight because he is rated on what he achieved last year but it helps that the top one (The Real Whacker) runs, which means Stage Star is on a nice racing weight of 11st 7lb.”

Paddy Power Gold Cup tips

Trained by Patrick Neville, The Real Whacker is a perfect three from three over fences – with all of those runs coming at Cheltenham. Unsurprisingly, the Gold Cup is his big target and it is also not a shock connections have opted to start his season here, even with his welter burden of 12st. “Two and a half (miles) is a lovely starting point for him. He won over two and a half in January in the Dipper,” said North Yorkshire-based Neville. “We’ll just go our own gallop and if anything wants to take him on or go a cutthroat gallop, then we’ll let them on, as he doesn’t have to make the running. When he ran in Doncaster, we dropped him out stone last, so if something else wanted to make the running, it might even help carry him into it a bit, but we’ll see. “Hopefully, he’ll run his race and come back sound and we’ll move on to the next day.” Dan Skelton saddles Unexpected Party – fifth in the Turners and a Listed winner on his return at Chepstow last month, form subsequently boosted by runner-up Knappers Hill. Skelton said: “Unexpected Party beat Knappers Hill, who came out and won easy at Wincanton, which he was entitled to do, being honest. I expected Knappers Hill to win that, so I don’t think it improves our chance. “What it did do was offer comfort that I was as confident with Unexpected Party on Friday night as I was on Saturday night. He’s got the right profile for the race, but we thought that before seeing what Knappers Hill came out and did. “He ran in the Turners at the Cheltenham Festival and he has turned up on some big days. The preliminaries before the race won’t get to him and that is a big part of it. “He is a good traveller and a slick jumper, and I don’t want to put the mockers on him with a comment like that, but that is what he is good at, and that is what you need for a race like this.” Another runner for Nicholls is last year’s fourth Il Ridoto, who also has winning form at the Prestbury Park circuit. The Ditcheat handler said: “He ran a series of solid races last season carrying big weights and finally got his reward with a fluent victory at this track in January, then didn’t take to the National fences at Aintree (in the Topham). “He is 6lb higher now so it’s a bonus that Freddie Gingell’s claim takes off a handy 5lb. Il Ridoto is a year older, more mature and should be knocking on the door again.” Sam Thomas has enjoyed a good start to the new season and he sends out Angels Breath, who showed his well-being with a solid second over hurdles here last month. “We were thrilled with him last time and it is sort of now or never really. He’s a nine-year-old in good form, so we thought we would take our chance,” Thomas said. “It’s a very competitive race, but we’re lucky to have such a lovely horse and fingers crossed he puts in a good performance and comes back safe and sound.” Also prominent in the market is the Lauran Morgan-trained Notlongtillmay, second only to Stage Star in the Turners in March. “This was the aim, we’re 3lb better off with Stage Star and Stage Star isn’t going to get an easy lead like he did in the Turners – there’s going to be a lot of pace in this on Saturday,” Morgan said. “With The Real Whacker running, our lad goes in there with a nice racing weight (11st 4lb) and he’ll go through the (soft) ground, that wouldn’t worry me at all.” Like Nicholls, Morgan has a second-string to her bow in the shape of Whistleinthedark. She added: “I’m not too fussed about not getting a run in, as he’s done a lot of work at home. We’ve got a two-mile grass gallop and he’s fairly ready without having had that run to sharpen him – he’s not far away.”

On the Road to Cheltenham Click here for full racecard and free video form Royal Ascot winner Burdett Road knows all about competing on the big stage and heads to Cheltenham to continue his hurdling education in the JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle. A winner of the Golden Gates Stakes at the big summer meeting before trying his hand in Group company, he made the perfect start to life over timber when making his first outing for new handler James Owen at Huntingdon. Although somewhat raw, it was hard not to be impressed by the facile nature of that 12-length romp and he now heads to Prestbury Park for an immediate step up in class. “He seemed to enjoy it at Huntingdon, even though he was a little bit keen and exuberant,” said Owen. “He enjoyed the jumping but made a couple of silly little mistakes and we’ve had him back and schooled him since and he seems to have learnt a bit. Hopefully, he will put up a better display of jumping at Cheltenham, where we are all looking forward to watching him. We’re very privileged to have him and hopefully he will do the job for us just as well as he did for Michael Bell.” Noel George may have grown up a stone’s throw away form Cheltenham but he is now classed as a raider from France at Prestbury Park and, alongside his training partner Amanda Zetterholm, will saddle the exciting Milan Tino. Owned by JP McManus, he reversed form with his debut conqueror Kingland when they clashed again in Auteuil’s Prix Georges de Talhouet-Roy and the two horses that finished ahead of Milan Tino that day went on to finish first and second again in one of France’s premier juvenile events. George said: “He’s a horse we have always liked a lot and I actually got in touch with Charlie Swann before he ran first time out as he was for sale, and after he confirmed he was a good horse first time out, JP McManus has thankfully invested in him and I think he’s a smart horse to head over with. The two horses who beat him last time were the first two in a Grade One and first time out he was beaten by a horse who was third in a Grade One. He has improved a lot since those two runs and I’m really looking forward to seeing how the form works out in England. “I’m in France mainly for the amazing prize-money, but I have British owners and I’m British myself obviously, so when we have ones good enough for the big day, then we will be coming over.” A field of 11 will head to post, with An Bradan Feasa making his debut for Newmarket handler Jack Jones following an impressive win at Ballinrobe in September, while Tom Dascombe will saddle a rare runner over obstacles with the hat-trick seeking Gifted Angel. Brian Ellison’s Eagle Prince and Ben Brookhouse’s I Still Have Faith both arrive following a victory on their hurdling debuts, with owners Mark and Maria Adams bidding for a third straight win in the race with former Andrew Balding inmate Galactic Jack.

Mister Coffey under Nico De Boinville