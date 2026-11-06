Cheltenham November Meeting preview: Old Park Star could join Nicky Henderson team

The Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle hero features among five entries for the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Graduation Chase but won’t run, with Ffos Las another potential venue for his eagerly-awaited chasing debut.

And while one stable stalwart is firmly in the mix to run at the November Meeting, the Seven Barrows team could be light in terms of numbers.

Writing in his Unibet blog, the trainer said: “Looking ahead to Cheltenham next weekend where we should have a few more runners, not quite as many as usual, but Jonbon is on course for the Shloer, which is where we always start with him and that should put him right for the Tingle Creek.

“Old Park Star was entered at Carlisle on Monday, but he won’t go there, and I’m looking at Ffos Las (which they have rescheduled from Exeter) for the same race Lulamba won last year. That said, I will enter him at Cheltenham as well and depending on what the ground is doing, he might well go there instead before going to Sandown for the Henry VIII next month.

"Iberico Lord and Manlaga are both entered in the Unibet Greatwood Hurdle but it’s unlikely they will run. Iberico wants further and the mare needs soft ground so unfortunately we won’t be taking any prize money from Unibet this year! Lulamba remains on course for the 1965 Chase at Ascot on November 21."