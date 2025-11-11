Cheltenham November Meeting latest news | Sam Thomas on weather watch with Celtic Dino

The ground is currently 'Good' at Prestbury Park ahead of the three-day meeting starting on Friday but plenty of rain is forecast before Sunday's Greatwood.

Rain is forecast Tuesday and Wednesday with then over 20mm forecast on Friday alone, so it's looking unlikely that Celtic Dino will get his preferred ground conditions.

Thomas is otherwise happy as he gave this update on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "He’s great, he feels fantastic and I just wouldn’t want anymore rain to be honest.

"Unfortunately he got put up again in the weights for standing in his stable the other day [after runner-up Alexei boosted his Chepstow win] which is a bit frustrating.

"It’s going to be a tough task off top weight but he’s in great form."

The Greatwood used to be a platform for Champion Hurdle horses but has been less of a trial in recent years, but could he go down that route if he wins the Cheltenham handicap off his big weight?

“I don’t know. I think he’s still got a long way to go before that to be honest with you, I suppose we cross that bridge when we come to it. We can dream. But let’s get this weekend out of the way first.”