Cheltenham November Meeting latest news | Sam Thomas on weather watch with Celtic Dino

Sam Thomas is on weather watch with Celtic Dino with the top-weight vying for favouritism in the Unibet Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham on Sunday.
The ground is currently 'Good' at Prestbury Park ahead of the three-day meeting starting on Friday but plenty of rain is forecast before Sunday's Greatwood.
Rain is forecast Tuesday and Wednesday with then over 20mm forecast on Friday alone, so it's looking unlikely that Celtic Dino will get his preferred ground conditions.
Thomas is otherwise happy as he gave this update on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "He’s great, he feels fantastic and I just wouldn’t want anymore rain to be honest.
"Unfortunately he got put up again in the weights for standing in his stable the other day [after runner-up Alexei boosted his Chepstow win] which is a bit frustrating.
"It’s going to be a tough task off top weight but he’s in great form."
The Greatwood used to be a platform for Champion Hurdle horses but has been less of a trial in recent years, but could he go down that route if he wins the Cheltenham handicap off his big weight?
“I don’t know. I think he’s still got a long way to go before that to be honest with you, I suppose we cross that bridge when we come to it. We can dream. But let’s get this weekend out of the way first.”
Before then Thomas has a big runner in the feature Paddy Power Gold Cup on Saturday as Vincenzo bids for the big prize after 259 days off.
It will just be his fifth chasing start, but Thomas is keen to see if he's got the tools for such a big assignment off a mark of 137.
“We thought we’d rather find out in a better race where we are with him and if he’s not good enough then we can go back and have a rethink," he said.
“Touch wood he’s in great form and they are two good chances hopefully.
Finally, Thomas gave an update on his Monday Carlisle winner Steel Ally who was so impressive in a Graduation Chase beating Unexpected Party by five lengths on his chasing debut.
Where could he go next?
“The Henry VIII [at Sandown] potentially, we’ll see how well he comes out of that race first.
“That race would be the obvious target and I just need to keep him and Lump Sum split up to be honest. I’d say Lump Sum the way he relaxed actually could step up in trip if we needed to.
“He jumped very well, but he’s definitely going to come on for the experience.
“We didn’t have him as revved as we did for the Welsh Champion Hurdle last season, so hopefully he’ll improve a bit.
