Cheltenham November Meeting eye-catchers

Ian Ogg and Nic Doggett pick out a handful of eye-catchers from the November Meeting at Cheltenham.

Stencil - Paddy Power Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial Novices' Chase (Grade 2) The headline act in this Grade 2 was undoubtedly the winner July Flower who jumped with great relish in a race that her trainer won with subsequent Arkle and Champion Chase winner Put The Kettle On in 2019, and has been won by some similarly exciting chasers (Banbridge in 2022 and L’Eau Du Sud 12 months ago) since. However, the performance of STENCIL was also one for the notebooks, though like his name it might be worth writing it lightly in pencil before committing to permanent marker. Much too keen as he was held up off a pedestrian tempo, the mount of Harry Cobden made eye-catching headway when coming down the hill but was a spent force by the time those who had raced prominently – and dominated the finish – were kicking for home turning in. The run will have knocked the freshness out of him, and it’s worth remembering that he’s only four, but he certainly has the physical scope to make a good chaser. He needs some work to show that he can settle properly, but there’s little doubt that long-term handicaps will already be getting highlighted and pages turned in the programme book. (Nic Doggett)

Hoe Joly Smoke - Paddy Power Gold Cup Handicap Chase (In Memory Of Edward O'Grady) It was very much mission accomplished for the Skeltons with Panic Attack perfectly prepared by Dan and smoothly ridden by brother Harry to pull off the long-held plan of winning the Paddy Power Gold Cup for the first time. It was in plain sight, too, as connections were very bullish pre-race. Clearly, that’s job done for the winner and anything else for the mare – the third to win the Paddy Power - will be a bonus, however there is still a strong feeling that her stablemate HOE JOLY SMOKE has a similarly big pot in him. A strong-travelling third on his reappearance at the track last month, the seven-year-old was dropped in trip by five furlongs here and would surely have finished second had he not made a mess of the last two fences having come from further back than the front two. As it was, he did well to re-gather his lost momentum and was finishing as well as the winner up the hill. Given favoured soft ground and his good record going right-handed, something like the Silver Cup Handicap at Ascot on Long Walk Hurdle Day (20th of December) would look a good fit. (Nic Doggett)

Destination Dubai - Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (registered as the Hyde Novices' Hurdle) The Hyde Novices' Hurdle has a decent roll of honour and No Drama This End is reportedly due to try and emulate Paul Nicholl's only other winner of the Grade 2, Hermes Allen, who went on to win the Challow Novices' Hurdle at Newbury; connections will be hoping that No Drama This End fares better at the spring festivals and he does look exciting. DESTINATION DUBAI was no match for the winner, finishing six lengths back in fourth behind two Irish challengers in Heads Up, second in the Champion Bumper, and the maiden King's Bucks who made up a lot of ground from off the pace. The latter's run was eyecatching but there could be more mileage in following Destination Dubai in calmer waters. The prominent racer won two bumpers and finished second in the Grade 2 at Aintree before debuting over hurdles in May, winning at odds of 2/13. He was sent off at similarly prohibitive odds on his return to action at Warwick in October and readily obliged, but was found wanting here against this stiffer opposition. This was the longest trip he'd tackled to date but he shapes as though he'll relish an even stiffer test at the right level. There's a danger that the handicapper might bump his mark up from 121 following this run but if he's left unchanged, his connections look to have plenty of room to work with in staying handicaps in the short-term. (Ian Ogg)

Bective Abbey - Lycetts Insurance Brokers Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle It's been a fairly slow start to the season for Nicky Henderson with a number of the stable's runners appearing to be in need of their first outing. That certainly looked to be the case with BECTIVE ABBEY who was sent off at 7/1 for the first race on Friday, finishing sixth, beaten almost 14 lengths. Bective Abbey raced prominently and was still in there pitching coming to the last before tiring in the manner of one who would benefit from the run. He hasn't had a lot of racing for a seven-year-old, making it to the track on only six occasions, winning twice. Bective Abbey has already had a run over fences, finishing second in a handicap at Southwell in June, and that experience is unlikely to be wasted on this winning pointer who has proved versatile with regard to underfoot conditions. He isn't one of the stable stars but a rating of 119 appeals as one that can be taken advantage of with further improvement expected when he's returned to chasing over a trip. (Ian Ogg)