A round-up of the action from Cheltenham on New Year's Day including wins for Miami Magic and Herakles Westwood.

Magic moment for Edmunds Miami Magic cast a spell over his rivals to open his account over fences and set up a trip to the Cheltenham Festival with victory in the Ellenborough Park Hotel ‘Chasing Excellence’ Novices’ Chase. Although failing to totally convince on his first two starts over fences the Leading Light gelding looked a natural over them on this occasion when taking a step to an extended two and a half miles in his stride. Right from the word go the 13/2 chance, who was as big as 18/1 on Thursday morning, looked a different animal over the larger obstacles after measuring the first few fences well at the sharp end of the race alongside favourite Regent’s Stroll.

Turning for home all bar Knight Of Allan appeared to hold some kind of chance, but despite jumping the last big the seven-year-old, who finished second in the Grade One Formby Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree last season, bounded away up the run in to score by four lengths from Regent’s Stroll. Edmunds said: “He had some good form over hurdles, but he just hadn’t bent his back and jumped his chase fences as he should, but today he has. “I don’t think he has given him a smack. He went very long once or twice and I thought in a minute he is going to miss one short, but he didn’t and he kept coming. “I think good ground really suits him as he loves to bounce off good ground. We have mainly campaigned him over two miles, although Kempton Park was two miles two (furlongs), but he was always on it and they were pushing him along. You just have to be delighted today. “He is a horse that wouldn’t take too much racing as he is quite revvy, before and after, more than during a race. I was expecting to finish third or fourth today and come back here in March for the two and a half mile novices’ handicap off a nice mark, but we’ve f*&?ed that! It is a nice problem to have."

Classy Matata back in the groove Matata ensured it was a real family affair after securing his first win in almost a year when showing his rivals a clean pair of hooves in the Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase. Without a win to his name since putting in a bold display of front running at Windsor last January the eight-year-old gelding finally snapped his losing sequence in the £100,000 test. Switching from his usual front running tactics to more patient ones paid dividends for the Nigel and Willy Twiston-Davies-trained son of Vadamos who was not for stopping at the end of the extended two and a half miles test. Moving stylishly through his rivals in the hands of Sam Twiston-Davies the 6/1 chance cleared the final two fences in taking fashion before powering clear late on to score by nine and a half lengths to leave connections mulling a return to Grade One company.

Nigel Twiston-Davies said: “He does love it around Cheltenham, but he has never been at his best around Cheltenham funnily enough as because he has been so free he has had trouble getting up the hill. “He has learnt to settle for the first time ever today and he has got his two and a half miles well. "He settled going away, but he got a bit revvy coming around the bottom bend, but I think Sam did a brilliant job settling him. He is still a lunatic at home though. He was cantering at the top of the hill, it was just a case as if he was going to get up the hill, which he did, which was lovely. “We have been wanting to go this distance for a long time, but the fact he settled so beautifully was great. Sam has ridden him nearly every day at home this last week and he absolutely loves him. I think that all helps. We can think about the Ryanair again."

Fine Greatrex form continues Warren Greatrex has next season’s Welsh Grand National in mind for Herakles Westwood, but a trip to the Festival beckons before that after he got his season up and running in the Betfair Handicap Chase. On what was his third appearance at the Gloucestershire circuit this season the nine-year-old finally gained a deserved first success of the campaign when building on two solid efforts in defeat in the extended three mile one furlong prize. In a race that was not short of drama, with Excello taking a spectacular tumble mid race, and both Does He Know and Jasmin De Grugy also falling, the 11/2 chance managed to keep on his feet to come with a sustained challenge towards the penultimate fence. Victory for a fleeting moment after the last looked to be going the way of Katate Dori, however Herakles Westwood was not to be denied with James Bowen getting the response he required from his mount before the pair struck gold by half a length.

Greatrex said: “He stays any trip you want and he is a very solid horse. The horses have been brilliant all season and he deserved that and he gave him a great ride. “We just wanted a free run as Sean (Bowen), when he came in the last day, half kicked himself as he didn’t really know him. He said I should have kept on at him down the hill as he hit a bit of a flat spot and then flew home after thinking I would be beaten quite a way. “He is some jumper and he is very honest and he stays forever. Once he jumped the last he was never going to be beat as he is so tough. I’m chuffed for the horse as he has been knocking at the door. “He loves Cheltenham and he gives it everything he has got. I’m chuffed for the owners too and it is a great start to the year. I might give him a break and come straight back here as he has had three fairly quick runs. “The Ultima is one race and the Kim Muir is another and I think next season he is a Welsh Grand National horse."

Herakles Westwood and James Bowen (left) get the better of Katari Dori

Gethings breaks Cheltenham duck Cierran Gethings welcomed in 2026 in perfect fashion by celebrating his first winner at Cheltenham aboard Step Ahead in the Enquire About The Cheltenham Bloodstock Club Maiden Hurdle. Having found only Moneygarrow too strong on his hurdling debut at Warwick last time out, the Kim Bailey and Mat Nicholls-trained six-year-old went one better after putting in a tenacious display in the extended two and a half mile test. Always to the fore, the 3/1 chance pressed on into a slender lead approaching the last, where he was stalked by favourite and eventual runner-up Just Golden, who still appeared to be travelling full of zest under Harry Skelton. However, after jumping the last almost as one it was the son of Walk In The Park that was to get better of an entertaining battle on the run to the line with Gethings, who had been out of luck in his previous 81 rides at the track, driving his mount home by a neck.

