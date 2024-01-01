Boy plays a blinder

James Bowen successfully produced Peaky Boy (13/8 favourite) relatively late on in proceedings in the Favourite From The Sun Now Daily Maiden Hurdle.

The Nicky Henderson-trained youngster, the winner of a point and a bumper for different connections, was strong in the market near the off on his hurdling bow and didn't disappoint his backers, recording a smooth success.

Bowen was content to let Magical King and Champagne Twist cut out the running, settling Peaky Boy in a share of third with market rival Innatendue. The latter's effort soon flattened out as Bowen stalked the leaders with Magical King the next to wilt.

Peaky Boy jumped the last alongside Champagne Twist but it wasn't until landing that Bowen asked his mount to lengthen and the £240,000 purchase did so willingly with five lengths the winning margin.

Betfair Sportsbook introduced Peaky Boy into the betting for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle, back at Cheltenham in March, at 33/1 with Sky Bet going 25/1.

Bowen told Racing TV: "He shows a bit of pace at home. He jumped really well. He's a little bit behind the bridle which I loved about him because every time I squeezed him then he was in my hands.

"Going down to the last on my own he came up out of my hands and obviously had a little bit left, probably a bit idle on his own but he was impressive. He was green, I had to go out on my own and he was having a look at everything he could find. I didn't want to hit the front miles out and I was in front plenty long enough but every time you get stuck into him he gives you more.

"He's got a nice attitude and he'll probably be a stayer in time."

Owner Olly Harris said: "We knew the ground would suit and the trip so we were pretty confident today. He's definitely not on the slow side but there's lots to work with, there's a good engine there. Ultimately I think he's going to be a three mile chaser."

Harris also owns Willmount who disappointed in the Challow Novices' Hurdle at Newbury but he was happy to put a line through the performance.

"Obviously he was way too keen through the race and I think he absolutely hated the ground," he continued.

"I think on his next run we'll be dropping him back to two and waiting for better ground but it was too bad to be true; Nicky and the vet have got to the bottom of that and we'll see a different appearance next time."