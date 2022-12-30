Olly Murphy hopes stable stalwart Brewin’upastorm can give him the perfect start to 2023 at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day by completing "unfinished business" in the careers@dornangroup.com Relkeel Hurdle.

Twelve months after tipping up at the last in the Grade Two prize, when holding every chance, the nine-year-old son of Milan will bid to atone that defeat when forming part of a strong team Murphy will send to the home of jump racing on Sunday. After getting no further than the first on his return at Aintree in November the Barbara Hester-owned gelding found only Goshen too strong in a Grade Two at Ascot last time out. Despite having failed to complete on three of his four appearances at Cheltenham the Wilmcote handler believes Brewin’upastorm, who claimed victory at the same level in last year’s National Spirit Hurdle at Fontwell, is due a change of luck.

He said: “It is an extremely competitive renewal of the race especially after the abandonment of the International Hurdle at the track earlier this month. “On his day he is very good. I felt he needed the run badly at Ascot and I’m looking forward to running him in this. If he turns up with his A game I think he has an each-way chance, but he is in good form. "I feel we have a bit of unfinished business here. He has been to Cheltenham four times and finished rider-less on three of them including when falling at the last in this race 12 months ago. I felt on two of those occasions he would have won, while what would have happened in the Arkle I’m not sure. "He deserves a race like this but this is probably the most competitive race, bar his Grade Ones at Aintree, that he has run in for a while. If he gets everything go right, he should go well." Murphy could already have secured Grade Two glory before Brewin’upastorm takes to the track with Thunder Rock, who will bid to maintain his unbeaten record over fences in the Paddy Power Novices’ Chase, registered as the Dipper Novices' Chase. He said: “Thunder Rock is a lovely horse and he has taken very well to fences. He was a good hurdler last season but we thought he would improve for a fence which he has done in his two starts this season. “This trip will suit him perfectly and he appears to be on an upward curve but we will know where we stand after this. He is a horse that we think plenty of and he already has a mark of 150. I thought he would improve going chasing but you never know how much they will improve but the handicapper has him a stone better over fences. “If he wins I would think he would then head to Sandown Park for the Scilly Isles. If not, we will make alternative arrangements. “We had him in the Wayward Lad at Kempton but we all thought in the end that two miles around there might just be on the sharp side for him. Hopefully we have made the right decision.”