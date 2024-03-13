Cheltenham market moves: Ballyadam all the rage

Ballyadam is a major market mover with Sky Bet for the Coral Cup on day two of the Cheltenham Festival.

Fifth in the last two runnings of the County Hurdle, the nine-year-old had been running over fences before switching to the smaller obstacles to finish third behind Irish Point in the Christmas Hurdle. He's 13/2 from 14/1 with Built By Ballymore very popular at the head of the market at 3/1.

Sa Fureur is the one for money in the Grand Annual, while in the bumper it's Fleur Au Fusil for the Mullins team in the bumper who has been backed.