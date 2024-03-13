Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Jack Kennedy celebrates on Ballyadam
Ballyadam - strong in the market

Cheltenham market moves: Ballyadam all the rage

By Sporting Life
12:37 · WED March 13, 2024

All the market movers from Sky Bet for day two of the Cheltenham Festival where Ballyadam is being backed to win the Coral Cup.

Ballyadam is a major market mover with Sky Bet for the Coral Cup on day two of the Cheltenham Festival.

Fifth in the last two runnings of the County Hurdle, the nine-year-old had been running over fences before switching to the smaller obstacles to finish third behind Irish Point in the Christmas Hurdle. He's 13/2 from 14/1 with Built By Ballymore very popular at the head of the market at 3/1.

Sa Fureur is the one for money in the Grand Annual, while in the bumper it's Fleur Au Fusil for the Mullins team in the bumper who has been backed.

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-10-get-40-horse-racing?sba_promo=ACQBET10GET40HR&aff=1197321816&dcmp=SL_ED_SEO_ACQ_B10G40

Sky Bet Wednesday market movers:

13.30 Gallaghers Novices' Hurdle

  • Ballyburn out 4/9

14.10 Brown Advisory

  • Fact To File 4/6 from 4/5
  • Stay Away Fay 4/1 from 9/2

14.50 Coral Cup

  • Built By Ballymore 3/1 from 9/2
  • Ballyadam 13/2 from 14/1

15.30 Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase

  • El Fabiolo 2/7 from 1/2 (20p r4)

16.50 Johnny Henderson Grand Annual

  • Sa Fureur 11/2 from 13/2

17.30 Weatherbys Champion Bumper

  • Jalon D’oudairies 7/2 from 11/2
  • Fleur Au Fusil 9/1 from 12/1

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo