Cheltenham market moves: Ballyadam all the rage

All the market movers from Sky Bet for day two of the Cheltenham Festival where Ballyadam is being backed to win the Coral Cup.
Ballyadam is a major market mover with Sky Bet for the Coral Cup on day two of the Cheltenham Festival.
Fifth in the last two runnings of the County Hurdle, the nine-year-old had been running over fences before switching to the smaller obstacles to finish third behind Irish Point in the Christmas Hurdle. He's 13/2 from 14/1 with Built By Ballymore very popular at the head of the market at 3/1.
Sa Fureur is the one for money in the Grand Annual, while in the bumper it's Fleur Au Fusil for the Mullins team in the bumper who has been backed.
