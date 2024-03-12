Cheltenham market movers: Best backed horses for today

Gaellic Warrior is among the best-backed horses of the day with Sky Bet.

Willie Mullins' charge is bidding to bounce back from a blowout at the Dublin Racing Festival last time and is all-the-rage to do so. He's now 15/8 clear market leader having been a 7/2 chance overnight.

In the opening Sky Bet Supreme, it's Slade Steel who punters want to be with - he's halved in price to 7/2, while there is each-way money around for Iberico Lord in the Unibet Champion Hurdle.

There's opposition to Lossiemouth in the Mares' Hurdle with both Telmesomethinggirl and You Wear It Well popular, while there has been a big move for Apple Away in the closing Maureen Mullins National Hunt Chase.