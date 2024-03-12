Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Could Gaelic Warrior win the Arkle?
Could Gaelic Warrior win the Arkle?

Cheltenham market movers: Best backed horses for today

By Sporting Life
12:45 · TUE March 12, 2024

Check out the market movers with Sky Bet for the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival.

Gaellic Warrior is among the best-backed horses of the day with Sky Bet.

Willie Mullins' charge is bidding to bounce back from a blowout at the Dublin Racing Festival last time and is all-the-rage to do so. He's now 15/8 clear market leader having been a 7/2 chance overnight.

In the opening Sky Bet Supreme, it's Slade Steel who punters want to be with - he's halved in price to 7/2, while there is each-way money around for Iberico Lord in the Unibet Champion Hurdle.

There's opposition to Lossiemouth in the Mares' Hurdle with both Telmesomethinggirl and You Wear It Well popular, while there has been a big move for Apple Away in the closing Maureen Mullins National Hunt Chase.

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-10-get-40-horse-racing?sba_promo=ACQBET10GET40HR&aff=1197321816&dcmp=SL_ED_SEO_ACQ_B10G40

13:30 SkyBet Supreme Novices Hurdle

  • Slade Steel 7/2 from 7/1
  • Asian Master 16/1 from 25/1

14:10 Arkle

  • Gaelic Warrior 9/4 from 7/2

14:50 Ultima Handicap Chase

  • Trelawne 6/1 from 8/1
  • Weveallbeencaught 8/1 from 12/1
  • Lord Du Mesnil 22/1 from 33/1
https://m.skybet.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/hurdle-class-1-2m-87y/33214800?aff=681&dcmp=SL_RACING_SUPREME?aff=681&dcmp=SL_RACING_SUPREME

15:30 Champion Hurdle

  • Iberico Lord 10/1 from 12/1

16:10 Mares Hurdle

  • Telmesomethingirl 14/1 from 25/1
  • You Wear It Well 14/1 from 28/1

16:50 Boodles Handicap Hurdle

  • Latin Verse 12/1 from 20/1
  • Bright Legend 12/1 from 20/1

17:30 National Hunt Chase

  • Apple Away 13/2 from 11/1
  • Mr Vango 12/1 from 18/1
Cheltenham: Day One & Two Tips | Horse Racing Podcast

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo