Check out Andrew Asquith's suggested Lucky 15 with four selections for Day One of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip.

KILCRUIT – 13:30 Cheltenham

The Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle raises the curtain on the 2022 Cheltenham Festival and this year’s renewal looks a belter. Even with Sir Gerhard bypassing this option in favour of the Ballymore on day two, Willie Mullins is still firing three darts at the prize and it is Dysart Dynamo who is the shortest of his trio in the betting. The British also hold a strong hand with the unbeaten stablemates Constitution Hill and Jonbon, who are very closely matched with Dysart Dynamo on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, but I’m expected a big run from Champion Bumper runner-up KILCRUIT.

He was only beaten half a length by Sir Gerhard at the Festival 12 months ago and, while he surprisingly met with defeat on his first two starts over hurdles, there was plenty to like about his facile success at Punchestown in January. Kilcruit appeared to benefit from the drop back to two miles and fitting of a first-time tongue tie on that occasion, making all of the running and the result never looking in any doubt. The timefigure he recorded also matched the visual impression he created and there could be plenty more to come now he is up and running. There could be competition for the lead with Dysart Dynamo and Silent Revolution both confirmed prominent runners, but I’m banking on Paul Townend wanting to take a lead on the former, and Kilcruit should have too much boot for the latter in the early stages. Patrick Mullins, who knows him well, steps in for the ride, and if he is still in the firing line turning for home there’s no doubt he will relish for the stiff finish of the Cheltenham hill.

The Sporting Life Racing tipping team have been in great form

DEATH DUTY – 14:50 Cheltenham

The Ultima Handicap Chase is a race in which Irish-trained runners haven’t fared as well in recent years, Dun Doire in 2006 the last Irish winner of the race, but there are several interesting types who are potentially well handicapped this time round, particularly the Gordon Elliott-trained DEATH DUTY. He started the 13/8 favourite for the Albert Bartlett in 2017 and was a Grade 1-winning novice chaser the following season before encountering injury problems. He is now an 11-year-old, but hasn’t been overly raced, and returned to form with a bang when landing some nice bets in a three-and-a-half-mile handicap at Punchestown last time to quash a losing run. Death Duty seemed to relish the step back up in trip on that occasion and he will have the Grand National on his agenda next month, but he is equally effective at this sort of trip, especially in what will likely be a well-run race. He was gambled on for the Plate in 2020 and he travelled better than most that day, making an eye-catching move into contention before not having the boot to maintain it over two and a half miles. That effort came from a 7 lb higher mark and he looks very interesting now having hit form again. Death Duty has plenty of back-class and seems sure to launch a bold bid.

Talking Points | 2022 Cheltenham Festival Previews

TELMESOMETHINGGIRL – 16:10 Cheltenham

Willie Mullins has farmed this race since its inception in 2008, but he has saddled the runner-up in the last three renewals, and once again may find one too good. On form, it is hard to get away from TELMESOMETHINGGIRL, who won the Dawn Run Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Festival 12 months ago, and emerged as the best horse at the weights when third behind Royal Kahala and Heaven Help Us in a Grade 3 at Leopardstown last time. Royal Kahala went on to win a Grade 2 up against the boys on her next start and looks set for a crack at the Stayers’ Hurdle on Thursday, while Telmesomethinggirl finished only a length behind Heaven Help Us and is now 8 lb better off with that rival. Burning Victory and Queens Brook bring different formlines to the table and are greatly respected, but Telmesomethinggirl appears to be coming to the boil at just the right time and her claims of a second Cheltenham Festival success are compelling.

Willie Mullins Cheltenham Festival stable tour | Part one

GAELIC WARRIOR – 16:50 Cheltenham