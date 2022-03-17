Check out David Ord's suggested Lucky 15 with four selections for day three of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.
His Festival record reads 4112 including two wins in this race and from a mark only four pounds higher than when successful in 2020, SIRE DU BERLAIS can complete a famous hat-trick in the Pertemps Final.
It’s not as if he’s in decline, finishing second in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle last year and he there was a distinct signs of a revival when fourth behind Sporting John in the Warwick qualifier last time.
Rob James’ seven pounds claim is a big asset too and a bold bid is on the cards.
A wide-open Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle in which there’ll be a strong pace with Klassical Dream and Flooring Porter locking horns after their controversial Christmas showdown.
Plenty felt the former stole the race that day as he anticipated the start and was able to dictate matters. He’s drifted for this off the back of a 1/3 defeat in the Galmoy Hurdle at Gowran, a run Willie Mullins puts down to him not being wound up after a short break.
He will be here and can confirm his Leopardstown superiority. There are concerns over how Flooring Porter will cope with the vibrant Cheltenham atmosphere and Klassical Dream can stamp his class on this division.
The decision to swerve the Mrs Paddy Power Mares Chase and head here with THE GLANCING QUEEN can be rewarded with victory.
Alan King’s charge lost her unbeaten record over fences when second to L’Homme Presse in the Dipper at this course on New Year’s Day but clearly that was a very good run and she starts life in handicaps from a mark of 141. It’s potentially lenient and with luck in running she can cap a fine week for her trainer.
He’s favourite but deservedly so in the Fulke Walywn Kim Muir and the Sire Du Berlais team of Rob James and Gordon Elliott will hopefully be tasting more success with FRONTAL ASSAULT.
He’s had three runs over fences – all at trips short of three miles – and again caught the eye when a half-length second to Floueur at Fairyhouse last time. He’s crying out for the step up in trip which he gets here and looks sure to make his presence felt.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.