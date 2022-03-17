Check out David Ord's suggested Lucky 15 with four selections for day three of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.

SIRE DU BERLAISS – 2.10 Chelteham

His Festival record reads 4112 including two wins in this race and from a mark only four pounds higher than when successful in 2020, SIRE DU BERLAIS can complete a famous hat-trick in the Pertemps Final. It’s not as if he’s in decline, finishing second in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle last year and he there was a distinct signs of a revival when fourth behind Sporting John in the Warwick qualifier last time. Rob James’ seven pounds claim is a big asset too and a bold bid is on the cards.

KLASSICAL DREAM – 3.30 Cheltenham

A wide-open Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle in which there’ll be a strong pace with Klassical Dream and Flooring Porter locking horns after their controversial Christmas showdown. Plenty felt the former stole the race that day as he anticipated the start and was able to dictate matters. He’s drifted for this off the back of a 1/3 defeat in the Galmoy Hurdle at Gowran, a run Willie Mullins puts down to him not being wound up after a short break. He will be here and can confirm his Leopardstown superiority. There are concerns over how Flooring Porter will cope with the vibrant Cheltenham atmosphere and Klassical Dream can stamp his class on this division.

THE GLANCING QUEEN – 4.10 Cheltenham

The decision to swerve the Mrs Paddy Power Mares Chase and head here with THE GLANCING QUEEN can be rewarded with victory. Alan King’s charge lost her unbeaten record over fences when second to L’Homme Presse in the Dipper at this course on New Year’s Day but clearly that was a very good run and she starts life in handicaps from a mark of 141. It’s potentially lenient and with luck in running she can cap a fine week for her trainer.

FRONTAL ASSUALT – 5.30 Cheltenham