Check out David Ord's suggested Lucky 15 with four selections for day four of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.

FIL DOR - 1.30 Cheltenham

He lost his unbeaten record when cut down by Vauban's turn of foot in the Spring Juvenile last time but the course here will play to FIL DOR's strengths and he can take his revenge. The emphasis on stamina is very much in favour of Gordon Elliott's charge and at around 5/1 he looks a bet to draw the sting out of his rival with stablemate Pied Piper another leading player in a fascinating renewal.

MINELLA COCOONER - 2.50 Cheltenham

He got the run of the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle from the front last time but I've rarely seen a novice jump as slickly as MINELLA COCOONER did that day and that key asset can help him lift a warm renewal of the Albert Bartlett. There are plenty of others who will want to get on with this but Willie Mullins' charge has taken a lead in the past too and is progressing at a rate of knots. He looks to have been underestimated in the market. TORNADO FLYER- 3.30 Cheltenham

He's been placed in the Champion Bumper and Ryanair at this meeting in the past but reinvented as a staying chaser, TORNADO FLYER could have found his niche. Danny Mullins' patient tactics proved ideal in the King George at Kempton on Boxing Day but his mount hit the line hard - and nine lengths clear of Clan Des Obeaux. He's well worth a try over two extra furlongs at a track he clearly likes and he will again be looking to pick up the pieces late.

MOUNT IDA - 4.50 Cheltenham

She had the legs of Elimay when they met at Fairyhouse on New Year's Day and MOUNTA IDA can repeat the feat here. Davy Russell's mount won the Kim Muir from a mark of 142 at this meeting last year and has shown improved form in both starts since. She has a tendency to jump to the right occasionally which is a slight concern but she was straight and true when it mattered in 2021 and if so again will take a bit of beating.