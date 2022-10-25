With the entries for the Charlie Hall approaching and the Jumps stable tours coming think and fast, it’s fair to say that winter is ranging up and ready to grab the lead. With that in mind the team at Sporting Life have been over at Closutton getting the low-down from Willie Mullins on one of the strongest teams he’s ever assembled and Timeform’s David Johnson has gone through it looking for nuggets to pull together an ante-post Festival Lucky Fifteen.

Arkle Chase – El Fabiolo

Undoubtedly Mullins has several strong options that could end up here, but at this stage comments suggest that El Fabiolo is his main hope, and given how his form ties in over hurdles with current 4/1 favourite Jonbon, the 7/1 makes plenty of appeal. An impressive winner of a maiden hurdle at Tramore on his debut for Mullins, El Fabiolo got injured on his way to Leopardstown for the DRF and having run out of time to get him a mark for the County, he was saved for Aintree. He ran a belter there, going down by a neck to Jonbon with 19 lengths back to the third. A strong traveller that is likely to prove best around two miles, he’ll presumably plot a similar path to the festival as what Blue Lord did last season.

NH Chase – Gaillard du Mesnil

Although Gaillard du Mesnil took a while to get the hang of chasing, he ended the season looking thoroughly professional and the experience he can bring from that first season over fences can make him difficult to beat in the National Hunt Chase. His form when third in the Broadway and Irish National is already bang up to the standard required to win this race. In fact, the main concern is if by the spring, connections might be tempted to aim even higher with him. This race has tended to cut up in recent seasons, and if he gets there as the Mullins first string with Patrick on board, it’s easy to see him going off closer to 2/1 than 4/1.

Turners Novice Chase – Minella Cocooner

Now this looks a little more speculative, especially as he’s currently around 10/1 for the Broadway, but comments made by Mullins suggest they are very much favouring the intermediate trip route with him at this stage. He was really progressive over hurdles, winning a Grade 1 at the DRF before finding just his stablemate The Nice Guy too much of a stayer for him over three miles in the Albert Bartlett t Cheltenham and the War of Attrition at Punchestown. He’s got the physique to do even better over fences and will hopefully shorten a fair bit if he does indeed stick to a two and a half mile campaign.

Gold Cup – Capodanno

Like with other suggestions already, Mullins is likely to have plenty of other options for the races targeted and you cannot look at this race without acknowledging the presence of Galopin des Champs. That said, comments from the stable tour suggest he’s not as forward as others at this stage and if he ends up having to go the Al Boum Photo/Tramore route, he could end up in the Gold Cup without being tested in open Grade 1 company. Capodanno on the other hand has plenty of experience already, despite only being six and brings some solid novice form. A negative ride contributed to him struggling to make an impact in the Broadway (like Gaillard du Mesnil) but a career-best in the Grade 1 at Punchestown proved he was a high-class novice, his defeat of Lifetime Ambition in a good time perhaps going a little under the radar because of how Bob Olinger ran. Mullins clearly believes he’s open to plenty of improvement as his stamina is drawn out and with McManus lacking another obvious Gold Cup contender at this stage it would be a surprise if they don’t aim down that route.