There are more reasons than ever to sign up for Sporting Life Plus, or use your existing login details for Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair, ITV7 and Super 6.
All of those accounts give you access to our completely free service, which combines the very best of Sporting Life and Timeform.
And if you're not yet a member you can sign up now by clicking here and going through a simple, fast registration process.
Sporting Life Plus members immediately gain access to:
Willie Mullins
Throughout the Cheltenham Festival we'll bring you exclusive insight from the most successful trainer in its history, Willie Mullins.
With key contenders in the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase, Stayers' Hurdle and Gold Cup, plus all the top novice races and many of the handicaps, it's sure to be another manic week for the Closutton team.
By joining Sporting Life Plus you'll gain access to the trainer's thoughts on every single runner, while before the Festival begins, we also have our latest Willie Mullins Stable Tour live on Monday March 2.
Racecards Plus
By logging in, users will see enhanced racecards for the UK and Ireland, powered by Timeform data and highlighting all the key information you need when studying the form.
You'll get a star rating for every Cheltenham runner, Timeform flags to help highlight potential improvers or horses who caught the eye last time, and a 1-2-3 verdict.
Last year's winners generated a level-stakes profit and included:
Kargese (Triumph Hurdle), Dinoblue (Mares' Chase), Fact To File (Ryanair Chase), Jagwar (Plate), Stumptown (Cross Country), Kopek Des Bordes (Supreme), Lossiemouth (Mares' Hurdle), Putyourhandstogether (Fred Winter) and Haiti Couleurs (National Hunt Cup).
Premium tipping, features and analysis
Leading the way with our premium tipping is Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet, published on the eve of racing throughout the Festival and ahead of all major UK racedays.
The column is designed to generate long-term profit by searching for overpriced horses and is running at a profit of over +500 points since its inception.
Also part of our exclusive content package are:
- David Ord's diary – our racing editor brings you closer to the action from Prestbury Park
- Timeform's Horses In Focus – find out which horses have been awarded the Timeform flag
- The Late Play: Value Bet special – our morning-of-racing tip published every day of the meeting
- Mark Howard's Dark Horses – the author of One Jump Ahead shares his notebook horses
- Graham Cunningham – covering some of the key talking points in the run-up to Cheltenham
- Stable Tours – some of the biggest names in UK and Irish racing talk us through their horses
Free video replays
Watch replays for all UK and Irish races, whether that's the day's feature race or the 2025 Cheltenham Gold Cup.
To access the replay you want to watch, click on our results index and you'll see a video replay icon within 30 minutes of the end of each race at Cheltenham.
If you want to go further back and watch video replays as part of your form study, then adjust the date in the URL (YYYY-MM-DD).
Alternatively, use My Stable to search for a horse profile, then click on the video icon alongside the relevant result for a pop-up replay of the race.
Betting on-site
Login with any one of your Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair accounts and you'll be able to bet without leaving Sporting Life.
We're now able to display your balance and allow you to click live odds anywhere on the website, which then populates a betting slip.
You can also click to head across to your bookmaker and track your bets, deposit, and withdraw.
Competitions and giveaways
Since launching Sporting Life Plus we've given away tickets to the races, televisions and experiences and there's much more to come.
Join now and be Cheltenham ready
Remember, Sporting Life Plus is completely free and members will continue to experience the latest product developments from Timeform and editorial insight from Sporting Life, every day of the year.
Join today by clicking here.