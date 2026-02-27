And if you're not yet a member you can sign up now by clicking here and going through a simple, fast registration process .

All of those accounts give you access to our completely free service, which combines the very best of Sporting Life and Timeform.

By joining Sporting Life Plus you'll gain access to the trainer's thoughts on every single runner, while before the Festival begins, we also have our latest Willie Mullins Stable Tour live on Monday March 2.

With key contenders in the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase, Stayers' Hurdle and Gold Cup, plus all the top novice races and many of the handicaps, it's sure to be another manic week for the Closutton team.

Throughout the Cheltenham Festival we'll bring you exclusive insight from the most successful trainer in its history, Willie Mullins.

Live as of Monday March 2 as the champion trainer takes us through another strong team

Racecards Plus

By logging in, users will see enhanced racecards for the UK and Ireland, powered by Timeform data and highlighting all the key information you need when studying the form.

You'll get a star rating for every Cheltenham runner, Timeform flags to help highlight potential improvers or horses who caught the eye last time, and a 1-2-3 verdict.

Last year's winners generated a level-stakes profit and included:

Kargese (Triumph Hurdle), Dinoblue (Mares' Chase), Fact To File (Ryanair Chase), Jagwar (Plate), Stumptown (Cross Country), Kopek Des Bordes (Supreme), Lossiemouth (Mares' Hurdle), Putyourhandstogether (Fred Winter) and Haiti Couleurs (National Hunt Cup).

Premium tipping, features and analysis

Leading the way with our premium tipping is Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet, published on the eve of racing throughout the Festival and ahead of all major UK racedays.

The column is designed to generate long-term profit by searching for overpriced horses and is running at a profit of over +500 points since its inception.

Also part of our exclusive content package are:

David Ord's diary – our racing editor brings you closer to the action from Prestbury Park

Timeform's Horses In Focus – find out which horses have been awarded the Timeform flag

The Late Play: Value Bet special – our morning-of-racing tip published every day of the meeting

Mark Howard's Dark Horses – the author of One Jump Ahead shares his notebook horses

Graham Cunningham – covering some of the key talking points in the run-up to Cheltenham

Stable Tours – some of the biggest names in UK and Irish racing talk us through their horses

Free video replays

Watch replays for all UK and Irish races, whether that's the day's feature race or the 2025 Cheltenham Gold Cup.

To access the replay you want to watch, click on our results index and you'll see a video replay icon within 30 minutes of the end of each race at Cheltenham.

If you want to go further back and watch video replays as part of your form study, then adjust the date in the URL (YYYY-MM-DD).

Alternatively, use My Stable to search for a horse profile, then click on the video icon alongside the relevant result for a pop-up replay of the race.

Betting on-site

Login with any one of your Sky Bet, Paddy Power and Betfair accounts and you'll be able to bet without leaving Sporting Life.

We're now able to display your balance and allow you to click live odds anywhere on the website, which then populates a betting slip.

You can also click to head across to your bookmaker and track your bets, deposit, and withdraw.