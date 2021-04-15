Jockeys' Championship: Brian Hughes closes the gap

Trainer Donald McCain compared the Jump Jockeys’ title race to “David and Goliath” after watching Brian Hughes cut Harry Skelton’s lead to just two winners at Cheltenham.
Hughes landed a crucial blow in the ongoing battle with a well-judged ride aboard 9/1 chance Bannixtown Glory in the Listed Citipost Mares' Handicap Hurdle.
And winning trainer McCain admitted that he took plenty of satisfaction in providing his long-time ally with a crucial success at the home of Jump racing.
He said: “We’ve nearly accepted it, but he’s been very gracious about the whole thing and the only thing we’re trying to do is our job properly. We’ve got some lovely horses and we’re not running horses for the sake of it, he’s riding really well and we’re just trying to do what we can do.”
Referring to Harry Skelton being given rides by 11-time Champion Trainer Paul Nicholls with less than a fortnight of the season remaining, McCain continued “When they’re reeling in the likes of Paul Nicholls into the situation it becomes David and Goliath, but we’re just trying to train winners.
“We’re always the underdog, maybe we’ve been punching above our weight all season but we’ll see what we can do.”
Having sat prominently throughout on the seven year old Bannixtown Glory, Hughes made a crucial move when rounding the bend for home and kicked several lengths clear of the field, before holding on gamely from the Skelton-ridden Eglantine Du Seuil to record a one and three quarter length success for Donald McCain.
Her trainer added: “She’s just a wonderfully tough filly and you just can’t go fast enough with her. She stays really well and loves being out on the front end and just does what she has to do.
“I was a bit surprised turning the bend for home there was nothing going (with her) to be honest, as I said to Brian to straighten up and give her a kick in the belly and see if they can get past her – because we’re only big daft northerners!
Hughes added: “That was grand - she’s a listed winner this year already over three miles at Kempton, so we know she stays well and she’s won at Carlisle in the past so we had a feeling she’d act on an undulating track. It’s not an easy place to compete and she was just getting a little lonely on the straight.”
And on his title bid he continued: “We’re not going to give up, so we just keep taking it race by race and keep chipping away. Winners around here are hard to find, but I’ve got two in two days so I’m not complaining!”
The pair now head to Ayr on Friday for the opening day of the Coral Scottish Grand National meeting.