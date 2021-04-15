Jockeys' Championship: Brian Hughes closes the gap

Jockeys' Championship latest news

Trainer Donald McCain compared the Jump Jockeys’ title race to “David and Goliath” after watching Brian Hughes cut Harry Skelton’s lead to just two winners at Cheltenham.

Hughes landed a crucial blow in the ongoing battle with a well-judged ride aboard 9/1 chance Bannixtown Glory in the Listed Citipost Mares' Handicap Hurdle.

And winning trainer McCain admitted that he took plenty of satisfaction in providing his long-time ally with a crucial success at the home of Jump racing.

He said: “We’ve nearly accepted it, but he’s been very gracious about the whole thing and the only thing we’re trying to do is our job properly. We’ve got some lovely horses and we’re not running horses for the sake of it, he’s riding really well and we’re just trying to do what we can do.”

Referring to Harry Skelton being given rides by 11-time Champion Trainer Paul Nicholls with less than a fortnight of the season remaining, McCain continued “When they’re reeling in the likes of Paul Nicholls into the situation it becomes David and Goliath, but we’re just trying to train winners.

“We’re always the underdog, maybe we’ve been punching above our weight all season but we’ll see what we can do.”