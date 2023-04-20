The unbeaten six-year-old justified the confidence of trainer Barry Connell with a stunning display at the Cheltenham Festival when winning the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

He was expected to try to extend his unbeaten run in the KPMG Champion Novice Hurdle on Tuesday, but his name was not among the eight confirmations.

“We’ve decided we’re going to let him out now, he’s been on the go for the past 12 months and he didn’t get a summer at grass last year,” said Connell.

“It would have been nice to go to Punchestown, but he’s done a lot. He’s run five times and won five times, so we’ll let him out and look forward to having him for either the Champion Hurdle or possibly a novice chasing campaign which we’ll discuss in the summer.

“His form was boosted at Aintree last week with Inthepocket and Strong Leader coming from the Supreme and Ashroe Diamond from the Royal Bond.

“This time last year he hadn’t had a run and we ended up having a summer campaign which was really unusual, so weighing it all up, we think giving him the break is for the best.”