The 30-year-old enjoyed the highlight of his career when partnering the Gordon Elliott-trained Don Cossack to a four-and-a-half-length success at Prestbury Park in 2016, having also landed Down Royal’s Champion Chase earlier in the campaign.

He bows out with a clutch of Grade One victories to his credit, and nine Cheltenham Festival victories overall.

In a statement posted on Twitter, he said: “After much careful thought and consideration for some time, I am officially announcing my retirement from race riding with immediate effect.

“I’ve been lucky to have had a wonderful career over the past 14 years as a jockey. To my family, the owner, trainers and stable staff who have supported me throughout my whole career, I can’t thank you enough for some incredible days.

“It is time for me to move on to the next chapter in my life and I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds for me."