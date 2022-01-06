Minella Indo was beaten in the King George, and A Plus Tard was beaten in the Savills Chase and, in the space of 48 hours, the Gold Cup market was thrown into flux.

Tornado Flyer won the King George and Galvin won the Savills Chase, and they both parachuted onto the Gold Cup scene from left-field and the bleachers respectively. Then Al Boum Photo did what Al Boum Photo always does and won the (other) Savills Chase at Tramore, and the reality dawned that you had to consider the dual Gold Cup winner as a live candidate again. The stats are all against Al Boum Photo. He is 10 now, and still no 10-year-old has won the Gold Cup since Cool Dawn won it in 1998. That’s 24 years ago now. Also, only Best Mate has won the Gold Cup three times since Arkle, and no horse has won it twice, lost it, then won it again. That said, Al Boum Photo is an unusual 10-year-old, in that he has raced just 15 times over fences. He couldn't do much more than he did at Tramore (replay in full below), and Willie Mullins seems to think that he has him back as well as he has ever had him.

Why is A Plus Tard favourite for the Gold Cup? You can understand why A Plus Tard still sits on top of the market. He was only beaten a short head by Galvin in the Savills Chase, and that was after making his ground from the rear and looking set for victory – he traded at 1.08 in-running on the Betfair Exchange – when he hit the front on the run to the final fence. Runner-up in the race last year, he is still only eight and he remains a big player. You have to consider Galvin now too. Winner of the National Hunt Chase at last year’s Festival, and second in the novices’ handicap chase in 2020, he was beaten by Frodon in the Champion Chase at Down Royal in October. But he put up a career-best in the Savills Chase, staying on strongly under a superb ride by Davy Russell, and it is probable that the extra two and a half furlongs of the Gold Cup will see him step forward again.

Who offers the best value for Cheltenham? But the value of the race now may be the 8/1 that is on offer about Minella Indo. Of course, he was disappointing in the King George, but there was mitigation. You can understand why connections had a go at the King George, because Minella Indo does not lack pace. They couldn’t go fast enough for him in the 2019 Albert Bartlett Hurdle, in which he was keen until they ran down the hill to the second last flight, and he matched strides with Allaho in the 2020 RSA Chase before they were both mugged by Champ. But both of those races were at Cheltenham and, as it transpired, he didn’t pass the test that the King George at Kempton presented. Fitted with cheekpieces for the first time, he was prominent from early, up with a fast pace. He matched strides with Frodon over the first two fences, the pair of them establishing a clear break between themselves and their rivals, before he settled in behind him after they jumped the third fence.

He challenged Frodon for the lead again, he got up on the inside as they raced away from the stands with a circuit to go but, again, he ceded the lead to Paul Nicholls’ horse on the run to the first fence on the final circuit, and he started to struggle after that. Ridden along at the end of the back straight, he dropped to last and was pulled up before the third last fence. It may be that something was amiss, and trainer Henry de Bromhead did say that he was quite tucked up and tightened up when he got home. Or it may be that he just wasn’t suited by Kempton, right-handed and flat, which is very different to Cheltenham, left-handed and undulating. History is littered with King George winners who couldn’t win a Gold Cup (Cue Card, Silviniaco Conti, Thistlecrack, Might Bite, Clan Des Obeaux, Frodon in the last 10 years), and with Gold Cup winners who never won a King George.