Cheltenham Gold Cup result and report | Inothewayurthinkin beats Galopin des Champs

It was a second Gold Cup win for McManus, following Synchronised's victory in 2012, though this one took on extra significance as Inothewayurthinkin was bred by McManus's wife, Noreen.

Inothewayurthinkin, who had been supplemented for the race by owner JP McManus, was providing jockey Mark Walsh and trainer Gavin Cromwell with a first victory in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Galopin des Champs, who was bidding to join Golden Miller, Cottage Rake, Arkle and Best Mate as the winner of at least three Cheltenham Gold Cups, jumped on at the third last and held every chance, but Inothewayurthinkin tracked him into the straight going well, hit the front on the approach to the final fence and stayed on strongly to win decisively.

The winning rider said: "I'm dancing inside. It's brilliant, I can't believe it. They went a nice gallop and he jumped well on the whole, he just missed the ditch going down the back the last time.

"Paul [Townend on Galopin des Champs] was on my outside and early on he was missing a few fences and I just thought Paul wasn't that happy, so I was happy to see that."

It was a second win at the Cheltenham Festival for Inothewayurthinkin who was a hugely impressive winner of the Kim Muir Handicap Chase last year but had clearly progressed.

Walsh added: "In fairness to this fella he's after doing some growing up in the past year. Gavin Cromwell is a genius, the way he trained him and had him spot on for the day.

"He's a homebred which makes it extra special so I'm delighted."

'He has improved all season'

The victory capped a fine season for Cromwell who has already registered his highest tally of winners in Ireland and was on the scoresheet at this year's Festival with Stumptown in the Cross Country Chase on Wednesday.

This was the third of Cheltenham's four traditional championship contests that Cromwell has won, following victories for Espoir D'Allen - who was owned by McManus - in the 2019 Champion Hurdle and for Flooring Porter in the 2021 and 2022 Stayers' Hurdles.

Cromwell said: "I don’t know what to say as it is absolutely massive. I never thought I would have a horse good enough to run in a Gold Cup, let alone win. A huge thank you to JP and Noreen as to have horses like this is unbelievable.

"It is unbelievable and it will probably take a while to sink in. I’m absolutely thrilled. I didn’t think we were travelling particularly well as just on that ground he looked to be flat out.

"He jumped well on the whole, although he made one mistake at the ditch down the back. I knew they went good and hard and that was going to play to our strengths as he stays really well. What can I say? He turned in and jumped the last and galloped out to the line. It was fantastic. He is just an improving horse."

"He improved through the season last season. He has improved all season this season. He started off over two and a half miles, but the further he has gone the better he has been."

