Cheltenham Gold Cup: How do they stand on Timeform ratings?

Matt Brocklebank turns his attention to Timeform's top 10 staying chasers with a Cheltenham Gold Cup entry and unpicks their profiles.

Galopin Des Champs Trainer: Willie Mullins Timeform rating: 181 Last year's Gold Cup winner was beaten on his final start of last season, and again his first run this time around, but left those Punchestown efforts behind with a scintillating, career-best performance when beating Gerri Colombe and co by upwards of 23 lengths in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas. Was entitled to recoil a little from that and his Irish Gold Cup run was something of a 'regression to the mean', but he still won by over four lengths, with old Punchestown foe Fastorslow back in second. Absolutely deadly on soft ground and probably still good enough to prevail again if it dries out through Cheltenham week.

Shishkin Trainer: Nicky Henderson Timeform rating: 176§ Has been to the Festival four times already and won the Sky Bet Supreme and Arkle on his first two visits but put in a sour performance when odds-on for the Champion Chase in 2022 and didn't exactly shine en route to a scratchy second in last year's Ryanair Chase. Had issues this time around, refusing to race at Ascot and unseating when going well in the King George, but finally put in a solid one to win the Denman Chase at Newbury. Remains a mercurial sort, hence the Timeform squiggle, but very hard to rule out and chances probably increase the less rain we have in the run up to his Gold Cup debut.

Fastorslow Trainer: Martin Brassil Timeform rating: 173 Came from relative obscurity to only go down narrowly in last year's Ultima (from BHA mark of 150) at the Festival and duly followed up with a half-length defeat of Galopin Des Champs at Punchestown. Followed up back there in the John Durkan following a summer break and certainly wasn't disgraced when second to his now familiar rival in the Irish Gold Cup after another break. Clearly comes good in the spring and looks highly likely to run his race again the Gold Cup.

Bravemansgame Trainer: Paul Nicholls Timeform rating: 172 Impressive winner of the 2022 King George at Kempton before finding only Galopin Des Champs too good in what looked a cracking Gold Cup last March. Only third at Punchestown when entitled to be a little flat but he hasn't been able to kick on again this season, finishing second in the Charlie Hall, Betfair Chase and when bidding to follow up at Kempton. Arguably not the most resolute finisher but comes here a fresh animal and dangerous to dismiss out of hand.

L'Homme Presse Trainer: Venetia Williams Timeform rating: 171 Has a fine strike-rate (4-7) over fences and generally at his best when the ground is testing. That's not to say he's not fully effective on good to soft going but he obviously copes well when the mud is flying. Yet to be tested over the Gold Cup distance but possesses plenty of stamina as well as class, returning from over a year off to win over 2m6f at Lingfield last month. Puts the finishing touches to his Cheltenham prep in the Grade 1 Betfair Ascot this Saturday and entitled to be on the scene when it matters most in the big one, providing all goes to plan at the weekend.

Gerri Colombe Trainer: Gordon Elliott Timeform rating: 167 Another horse with a bit of unfinished business at the highest level and those closest to him are adamant he wasn't at his absolute best when well beaten by Galopin Des Champs at Leopardstown over Christmas. Had graduated from novice to open company on his Down Royal comeback when winning their Champion Chase from the Ryanair title-holder Envoi Allen and no surprise if he puts in a new career-best back at Cheltenham, where he looked a slightly unfortunate loser in last year's Brown Advisory. His record after a layoff reads 1111, so freshness angle has to be viewed as a positive if anything.

Hewick Trainer: John 'Shark' Hanlon Timeform rating: 167 Remarkable horse who has won top races in Ireland, Britain and the US, gaining his first Grade 1 over fences when coming from the clouds to win the King George at Kempton, albeit in fortunate circumstances after Shishkin and Nico de Boinville parted company. Always at his best when the sun is shining, connections will be praying for a dry week but even on decent ground the sizeable fences at Cheltenham might just be too much of a challenge, as we saw when falling two-out (looked held at the time) in last year's Gold Cup.

Conflated Trainer: Gordon Elliott Timeform rating: 166 Entered for the Gold Cup but also in the Ryanair and had been talked about as a possible Cross Country contender too a little earlier in the season. Jumping issues have returned (unseated in a Kerry National and fell in the 2022 Ryanair) this season, failing to get around in the Savills and the Irish Gold Cup, when, in fairness to him, running a big race from the front. Remains capable on his day but far more likely to show up in the Ryanair than the Friday feature at this year's Festival.

Protektorat Trainer: Dan Skelton Timeform rating: 166 Trainer feels he's probably now a rung or two below the stars of this division and it's hard to argue the point, for all that he gave connections a brilliant day when streaking to victory in the 2022 Betfair Chase at Haydock. Hasn't won since, though, and has bumped into L'Homme Presse and Shishkin the last twice, having been tried under a big weight in a Cheltenham handicap in December. Likely to go for the Ryanair Chase if turning up at the Festival at all and wouldn't be out of place there, particularly if the ground comes up soft.