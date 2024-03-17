The nine-year-old put in a creditable effort at the Festival, racing prominently from the outset and hitting the front four out under Charlie Deutsch.

He was still at the head of affairs turning for home before being joined by Galopin Des Champs and Gerri Colombe at the penultimate fence.

That pair went past L’Homme Presse between the final two obstacles and Grand National favourite Corach Rambler stayed on strongly for third.

Williams was still proud of her charge, telling Sky Sports Racing: “Charlie said that was the most holding ground he’s ever ridden him on, but you’ve got to be happy with the run.”

However, she revealed: “He’s just got a bit of a nasty wound on a hind leg that got struck into, so he’s got 12 staples in that. Hopefully, that will mend fairly quickly.”

Asked if L’Homme Presse would now miss the rest of the season, Williams replied: “I don’t know, but I’m not certain whether Aintree is the place for him anyway.”

The nine-year-old has been hampered by injuries since winning the 2022 Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase and only had two runs last term, winning the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle before unseating Deutsch when set to finish second in the King George.

He made a belated return to action this season, impressing in beating subsequent Ryanair Chase victor Protektorat in the Fleur De Lys Chase at Lingfield in January.

Pic D’Orhy then proved too sharp for L’Homme Presse in the Ascot Chase over an inadequate trip, but his Gold Cup effort showed he can still mix it with the very best.