Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Charlie Deutsch and L'Homme Presse in action
Charlie Deutsch and L'Homme Presse in action

Cheltenham Gold Cup fourth L'Homme Presse probably finished for the season

By Sporting Life
16:35 · SUN March 17, 2024

Venetia Williams is unsure whether Gold Cup fourth L’Homme Presse will run again this season after picking up a cut at Cheltenham.

The nine-year-old put in a creditable effort at the Festival, racing prominently from the outset and hitting the front four out under Charlie Deutsch.

He was still at the head of affairs turning for home before being joined by Galopin Des Champs and Gerri Colombe at the penultimate fence.

That pair went past L’Homme Presse between the final two obstacles and Grand National favourite Corach Rambler stayed on strongly for third.

Williams was still proud of her charge, telling Sky Sports Racing: “Charlie said that was the most holding ground he’s ever ridden him on, but you’ve got to be happy with the run.”

However, she revealed: “He’s just got a bit of a nasty wound on a hind leg that got struck into, so he’s got 12 staples in that. Hopefully, that will mend fairly quickly.”

Asked if L’Homme Presse would now miss the rest of the season, Williams replied: “I don’t know, but I’m not certain whether Aintree is the place for him anyway.”

The nine-year-old has been hampered by injuries since winning the 2022 Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase and only had two runs last term, winning the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle before unseating Deutsch when set to finish second in the King George.

He made a belated return to action this season, impressing in beating subsequent Ryanair Chase victor Protektorat in the Fleur De Lys Chase at Lingfield in January.

Pic D’Orhy then proved too sharp for L’Homme Presse in the Ascot Chase over an inadequate trip, but his Gold Cup effort showed he can still mix it with the very best.

More from Sporting Life

Responsible gambling

We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.

Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo