Cheltenham Gold Cup entry Konfusion reaching for the Sky Bet Peter Marsh on Saturday

Joint-trainer Joel Parkinson has issued an upbeat bulletin on rapid improver Konfusion ahead of the Sky Bet Peter Marsh at Haydock on Saturday.
Parkinson, in a training partnership with Sue Smith (who has won the Peter Marsh a record five times), said on Racing TV on Wednesday that the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup entry is well on track to run this weekend where he is a 3/1 chance with the race sponsors.
The eight-year-old has had nine starts over fences but has flown through the handicap this campaign, winning off 115 at Wetherby in November, 126 in the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle later that month and then 136 in the Rowland Meyrick under Callum Bewley at Wetherby on Boxing Day.
His only blemish this season was when he unseated his rider at Haydock on his second start of the campaign.
Parkinson said: “I think fences [are the reason for the improvement], he likes to run and jump. He’s quite a quirky character which might explain the improvement from hurdles to fences.
“It seemed like Callum was waiting for something to egg him on, but he’s done it easily and has improved every run. He’s an exciting horse.
“He’s in danger of just being a little bit enthusiastic early on in a race, but that could improve every run. I’m not worried about his jumping, he was a bit unlucky at Haydock and that’s jumps racing.
“We popped him in there [the Cheltenham Gold Cup], it might be a silly entry but we don’t know where he’ll stop improving and if you don’t enter you can’t go.
Stablemate Grande Geste is also in the Peter Marsh on Saturday, but Parkinson said he is unlikely to run with his main target being at the Cheltenham Festival.
“He’s another very solid jumper,” Parkinson said. “It’s testament to the team at home and we’re reaping the benefit of it now.
“We put him at Haydock, he’s likely to be out of the handicap and in that case he won’t go. We won’t run him out of the handicap again.
“He’s got a bright future. His main target is the 3m6f novices’ handicap (National Hunt Chase) at the Cheltenham Festival."
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.