Cheltenham going latest: Old Park Star and Kabral Du Mathan among Cheltenham non-runners

The ground at Prestbury Park was Good, Good to Soft in places going into the opening day of the three-day meeting but with frost overnight on both Thursday and Friday nights the course was covered and unable to water, with the ground remaining 'Good' all over.

Temperatures dipped to -3.9 degrees last night and another dry day is forecast.

It leaves the Paddy Power Arkle Trial without its two main attractions as Old Park Star followed Kabral Du Mathan's lead in withdrawing, while Ace Of Spades, Wonderful Eagle, Gold For Alec and Geezer Rockstar are all out of the three-mile handicap hurdle at 14:55.

July Flower, Madara, Johnnywho, Guard Your Dreams and Norn Iron are the five non runners in the decimated feature Paddy Power Gold Cup at 14:20.

You can check out all the latest non runners here.

Cheltenham clerk of the course Jon Pullin gave this update on ITV's The Opening Show: "We got down to just about minus four degrees for a period last night. Conditions this morning are good ground at the moment.

"We'll do our pre-race walk a couple of hours before the first and possibly we will see some good to firm come in there, just a reflection of perhaps being on the quicker side of good.

"We watered after racing last night and it was still predominantly there, but just with this frost again overnight it will potentially have just tightened up a little more.

"We covered take-offs and landings in light of the frost that was forecast last night. They've done their job. They're being lifted.

"Temperatures are due to rise throughout the day, we should be at five degrees by 11am and climbing to eight or nine degrees."

Dan Skelton explained why he was taking some of his high-profile horses out at Cheltenham on Friday.

“Kabral Du Mathan is out, Madara is out, the first horse (Top Guy) won’t run and then one in the bumper won’t run," he said.

“It was a very easy decision to make with Kabral. Harry (Skelton) rode in the novices’ chase earlier on and came back in and said it was quick. That is it, finished, end of story.

“We want to run, but we can’t go on that. I think it is quicker than everyone anticipated. I don’t hold anyone at fault for that.

"I don’t hold anyone to account for that because at the end of the day our understanding, and the feedback we have had, is that as much water has gone on as is possible.

"If that has happened, that has happened and there is nothing more anyone could have done. It is frustrating because we wanted to run.

“I think I was pretty clear with Madara right from the start. I always thought it was going to be on the borderline with him, and again it was not a difficult decision to make. It is just one of those things.

“Kabral has had that run so I might just leave him until the Henry VIII at Sandown.”