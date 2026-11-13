Cheltenham going latest: Kabral Du Mathan and Madara among four Dan Skelton non-runners

The ground at Prestbury Park was good, good to soft in places going into the opening day of the three-day meeting but with a frost forecast overnight the course will be covered and no rain is expected.

As a result the champion trainer feels conditions on Saturday won't be suitable for four of his runners.

“Kabral Du Mathan is out, Madara is out, the first horse (Top Guy) won’t run and then one in the bumper won’t run," he said.

“It was a very easy decision to make with Kabral. Harry (Skelton) rode in the novices’ chase earlier on and came back in and said it was quick. That is it, finished, end of story.

“We want to run, but we can’t go on that. I think it is quicker than everyone anticipated. I don’t hold anyone at fault for that.

"I don’t hold anyone to account for that because at the end of the day our understanding, and the feedback we have had, is that as much water has gone on as is possible.

"If that has happened, that has happened and there is nothing more anyone could have done. It is frustrating because we wanted to run.

“I think I was pretty clear with Madara right from the start. I always thought it was going to be on the borderline with him, and again it was not a difficult decision to make. It is just one of those things.

“Kabral has had that run so I might just leave him until the Henry VIII at Sandown.”

Nicky Henderson has warned that Old Park Star, who was due to face Kabral Du Mathan in the Paddy Power Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial Novices' Chase, is far form certain to run. He indicated connections would assess conditions in the morning.