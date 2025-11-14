Rain, rain, rain.

Dark clouds even before I arrived at the local Enterprise Rent-A-Car at 8am prompt to pick up a “Nissan Qashqai or something similar”. They were jet black by the time I limped away in a Mini Cooper.

Now I’m not one for drawing physical comparisons, I rarely win them, but whoever it was who thought a car that requires me to basically sit in the back seat to reach the pedals is what’s required to guide a portly, bearded, middle-aged, bespectacled man through Storm Claudia and into the heart of the Cotswolds, requires re-training.

But there were two advantages.

Firstly, fellow motorists, clearly believed I was on some sort of Children In Need charity drive, giving me space and the odd hand gesture on the three-hour-plus crawl south before the bedraggled car park attendants guided me into a space away from the treacherous turf and into a secluded spot next to a small fence.