A review of the action from Friday's meeting at Cheltenham where Commodore was a popular winner.

Remarkable display from Commodore Commodore produced a remarkable front-running display to run out a wide-margin winner of the Betfair Handicap Chase. Making his first appearance since being pulled up at Wincanton in February – and having undergone wind surgery during the intervening period – the Venetia Williams-trained grey was a sight to behold in the winter sunshine at Prestbury Park. Pressed for much of the three-and-a-quarter-mile contest by Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up Santini, Commodore produced some prodigious leaps while the rest of the field trailed by several lengths.

With Santini fading from the home turn, it was left to Irish raider Mister Fogpatches to try to chase down the leader, but Commodore never looked in any real danger of being reeled in and passed the post with 15 lengths in hand. Williams said: “It was remarkable, I have to say – such a joy to watch. Being a grey is quite striking, but he’s such an intelligent jumper and Charlie (Deutsch) gave him a great ride. His relentlessness and the accuracy of his jumping was just amazing. “He probably benefited from only being on 10st, perhaps. But when you get in a good jumping rhythm round here, it is such an advantage.” Deutsch said: “He’s always been a brilliant jumper and he’s a good front-runner. It suits because you can make use of him and he jumps so well. We got into a lovely rhythm. He’s not always the strongest finisher, but he stormed up the hill. “I’m so delighted for his owners. He keeps running well, but hasn’t won for a while and to do it here is brilliant.”

Diesel D’Allier grabs Cross Country glory Diesel D’Allier pipped Potters Corner by a nose in a pulsating Glenfarclas Crystal Cup Cross Country Handicap Chase. The Richard Bandey-trained Diesel D’Allier was a previous winner around the Prestbury Park cross country course – striking gold in 2019 when trained in France by Emmanuel Clayeux. Bought by Bandey earlier this year, the grey finished a promising third at Cheltenham’s November meeting behind the reopposing pair of Back On The Lash and Singing Banjo. A 6/1 shot to go two places better in the hands of Harry Bannister, Diesel D’Allier was delivered to challenge Christian Williams’ Potters Corner after the final obstacle and set up a grandstand finish. No quarter was given by either horse or jockey and they flashed by the post almost as one – but the judge confirmed Bandey’s charge had triumphed by the narrowest of margins.

“It’s just immense emotion – great for the team and the lovely owners,” said Bandey. “It’s amazing for a small team like us. I’m over the moon. “I bought the horse during the summer from Emmanuel Clayeux and I bought him under duress from the wife, who wasn’t too keen for me to purchase him. “I had faith I was going to sell him, but about a month before he ran here in November I still hadn’t sold the horse, so there was a little bit of pressure from home. “I put a syndicate together of local people and friends who we’ve known for a number of years. They all came on board for a fun horse to take us to Cheltenham. “He’s done what I said he’d do and what Emmanuel proved he could do. It’s just wonderful.”

Bellamy stunned by first Cheltenham winner Conditional jockey Archie Bellamy sparked wild celebrations after being left “speechless” at securing his first Cheltenham winner aboard Lively Citizen who went one better than 12 months ago in the Catesby Handicap Hurdle. The DJ Jeffreys-trained six year old built on a solid comeback run at Sandown Park last month when holding all his rivals at bay in the 2m 1f contest to open his account for the season. Turning for home Lively Citizen looked a sitting duck for strong travelling favourite Broomfield Burg. However, the 6/1 chance was not to be denied in the race for a second year running and pulled out plenty late on to score by half a length.

Bellamy, who is the younger brother of fellow jockey Tom Bellamy, said: “I’ve not had the easiest of times and these days are unbelievable. “I’m absolutely speechless as I’m so grateful for the owner and trainer for putting me up. These days come few and far between. It is unbelievable and absolutely brilliant. I knew he had a chance that’s why I did 9st 7lbs on him. “I saw Nicky’s (Henderson) horse come upside me and I thought I was beat but I know my horse is genuine and he always finds that bit extra when a horse comes to him. It was good to get the job done today.” As for winning trainer Jeffreys it was a case of mission complete having hatched a plan to target the race months ago. He said: “I came up with this plan a long time ago and for them to back me with a horse that was 113 coming into a 0-140 was ambitious, but they allowed me the time to do it. I’m appreciative of it. He is a burly horse which is suggestive of his character as he is one of life’s great givers but this was the plan. “One of the things we pride ourselves on is knowing where we are with our horses. I was a bit worried we didn’t get the rain we were promised.”

Russell decision vindicated Lucinda Russell saw her decision to take in a trip to Cheltenham opposed to going to Doncaster with Corach Rambler vindicated in the Tiggy’s Trust Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase. After appearing to benefit for the step up to 3m 1f at Aintree last time out the progressive seven year old followed up that success over a similar trip to make it two wins from three starts over fences. Despite drifting right after the last fence the 2/1 favourite showed an abundance of stamina to hold off the rallying Eva’s Oskar by two lengths.

Russell said: “When he made a mistake at the first you remember he is still a novice. This is a lovely horse and he has just kept on improving. “The owners had to decide whether to come here or Doncaster but we said ‘let’s go to Cheltenham as it is a bit more fun’ and it certainly is. He stays forever. “He made a mistake at the last through a little bit of inexperience. He is such a laidback horse but he pricked his ears in front. “Derek (Fox) was worried he had got there too soon and you could see there was nothing he could do. He is a horse that will keep on improving and he will go four miles but I don’t know where we go next.” Looking ahead to future targets the Grand National winning trainer believes the Scottish Grand National at Ayr could be a suitable aim. She added: “He is still a novice but maybe we could look at the Scottish National this season. We are well known for our staying chasers and this is another one.” Court pleases connections Meanwhile Nigel Twiston-Davies believes Vienna Court is more than capable of making her mark back at Listed level after making the most of a drop in class with an impressive success 11 length success in the CF Roberts Electrical & Mechanical Services Mares’ Handicap Chase. Twiston-Davies said of the 12-1 winner: “We hoped this is what she had. We had been punting her quite highly to get some black type which she has as she has been placed in some good races.

“We dropped her in class and she has proved us right. It was very pleasing. These mares races are a great thing for the girls. “I think her confidence looked great today and soft ground helped. Sam (Twiston-Davies) was worried about her stamina but she had plenty today." Snowden thinks big with Datsalrightgino Datsalrightgino is likely to test the water at Grade One level on his next appearance after coming out on top in a thrilling climax to the opening race at Cheltenham on Friday. The five-year-old was placed in each of his four starts in bumpers last season, filling the runner-up spot on three occasions. But the combination of a summer wind operation and a switch to jumping appeared to have helped him raise his game judged on an impressive hurdling debut at Fontwell last month. Jamie Snowden’s charge looked booked for minor honours again in the British EBF “National Hunt” Novices’ Hurdle after the strong-travelling Jpr One moved to the lead.

