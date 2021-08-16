A review of the action from Friday's meeting at Cheltenham where Back On The Lash landed the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase.

Lash justifies favourtism Back On The Lash stayed on strongly up the hill to win a thrilling race for the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase at Cheltenham. After 32 fences and three and three-quarter miles, it was the Martin Keighley-trained seven-year-old who got up in the final half-furlong to land the spoils in the hands of Sean Bowen. Back On The Lash, who was backed down to 4/1 favourite, was never too far off the pace set by Potters Corner and Alpha Des Obeaux – but he was only fourth jumping the second-last fence. Diesel D’Allier, the winner in 2019, led at that point and looked like landing the honours for a second time, only to give way in the closing stages. The race developed into a duel on the climb home between Back On The Lash and Singing Banjo, with the former prevailing by a neck. Diesel D’Allier was a length and a half back in third followed by the Henry de Bromhead-trained pair of Plan Of Attack and Balko Des Flos.

Khal blazes to victory Blazing Khal took his unbeaten record over timber to two with a battling display in the Grade Two Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle. The five-year-old, trained by Charles Byrnes, got the better of Gelino Bello on the run to the line to score by two and a half lengths in the hands of Donal McInerney. Current Mood took the seven-strong field along until after the second-last, where she was passed by Blazing Khal and Gelino Bello. The pair came close together at the final flight and it was the former who proved the strongest from there. The 92 shot had only made his hurdling debut five weeks ago at Galway, where he won a 17-runner maiden event. Blazing Khal was given a quote of 20/1 for the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival with Paddy Power and Betfair, who introduced him at 25/1 for the Ballymore.

Byrnes – who returned to training in September after a six-month suspension having been found to have been “seriously negligent” in relation to his supervision of Viking Hoard at Tramore in October 2018 – said: “We had high hopes, he was impressive the last day and I thought he’d come on plenty for it. “His bumper form back in Ireland worked out very well, so he did look a good horse. We’ve always considered him more of a three-mile horse, he finds an awful lot at the end of his races. He jumped a wee bit slow at stages, but I think that will come on. It was the same in his bumper at Limerick, it turned out to be hot bumper so I think he’s a very good horse.” Looking to March, Byrnes – no stranger to Festival glory having guided the top-class Solwhit to the World Hurdle crown in 2013 – added: “I’d be thinking of the Albert Bartlett, but if the ground was soft he could go for the Ballymore. The Albert Bartlett would look the obvious race. I’d imagine he’d probably have one more run back in Ireland before then.” It was a landmark winner for McInerney, who said: “It’s my first winner here, it’s brilliant. I was happy enough with where I was, just going down the back it was getting a bit tight for him and I just had to sit. He’s still a bit green and novicey over his hurdles, but he was good there.” Brave Editeur edges thriller Editeur Du Gite held on gamely to make all in the Mucking Brilliant Paddy Power Handicap Chase at Cheltenham. Gary Moore’s seven-year-old – running in the same colours as former stable star Sire De Grugy – was challenged strongly by Stolen Silver on the run-in, but found more close home to win by a neck. Niall Houlihan made his intentions clear from the start on Editeur Du Gite (4-1), who soon got into a rhythm and put in a good round of jumping. He had a bit left in the tank to keep the runner-up at bay, as the first two pulled 10 lengths clear of Bun Doran in third.

Moore said: “It’s nice to come here and have a winner where the owners had their biggest day, and me (with Sire De Grugy, winner of the Champion Chase in 2014). “He’s a very good jumper and he is probably better going left-handed on a level track. I was slightly concerned about the undulations of this place, but you’d probably eke a bit more improvement at Liverpool. That is where you’ll probably see the best of him. “There wasn’t a lot of pace in the race and he was getting a freebie in front most of the way round, that was allowing him to jump. He got into a beautiful rhythm. That’s what helped him win the race. He’s got amazing pace.”

Editeur Du Gite leads over the last

On plans, Moore said: “He’s in the valuable race at Ascot (Hurst Park Handicap Chase), but that’s coming too soon and it’s right-handed. There’s always the Game Spirit at Newbury, which is never the strongest two-mile race. That would be at the back of my mind, but I want to go back to Liverpool (for the Red Rum Handicap Chase he won last year).” Houlihan said: “As you saw at Aintree last year, he’s a classy sort. He loves to get up front, he’s a brilliant jumper and great with his feet. He came up at the last like the little bunny he is. I went quick over the first four and I just used his jumping and his natural gait to give the the others a lead. I just pulled out down the back there and my fella just filled up, jumped and kept filling. I was very lucky to get the ride, it would have been Josh Moore riding and I hope he has a fast recovery, hopefully he’s back on him here in March.”

Art lands gamble in opener Art Approval justified strong market support when scooting up the stands rail to take the Markel Insurance Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle. Fergal O’Brien’s charge reaped the benefit of his fourth place on this course on his seasonal debut three weeks ago to win in good style. Leading before the final flight, the 100-30 chance galloped stoutly up the hill to beat Paricolor, who was on the far side of the track, by two and three-quarter lengths. There was drama after the first flight where 3-1 favourite An Tailliur unseated Kevin Brogan following a bad mistake, while it was a winning spare ride for Peter Kavanagh. He replaced Liam Harrison, who took a fall at Sedgefield on Thursday.

Art Approval on his way to victory