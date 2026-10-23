Cheltenham Friday reports, reaction and free video replays

A review of the action from day one of the Showcase Meeting at Cheltenham including free video replays.

JPR digs deep to defy big weight Owner John Romans hailed the latest victory secured by JPR One as his ‘best run’ after he carried top weight to glory in the squareintheair.com Handicap Chase. Given upwards of 10lbs to all of his rivals, the Joe Tizzard-trained nine-year-old made his class count when gamely hanging on to victory in the £100,000 contest. As the field turned for home to face up to the final two fences it looked to be a straight shoot out between Calico, winner of the race for the past two years, and the son of Court Cave. However, after appearing to have mastered Calico following the final fence, the 3/1 joint-favourite was then forced to roll up his sleeves once again in dying strides to fend off Traprain Law. And try as he might, the runner-up could not find a way past JPR One, who responded well to Brendan Powell’s urgings to score by three-quarters-of-a-length.

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Romans said: “He gave me a real thrill. What a lovely win off top weight. It was absolutely perfect and a joy to watch. I was willing him on during the closing stages, and he continued, which was great considering he was top weight. That was probably his best run. “He was just done in a photo finish in the Grade One at Sandown Park on the last day of the season, and it would be lovely if he could get one like that, but that was perfect. Joe said we won’t take him to the American Grand National, and it has proved good for us.” And a visibly emotional Tizzard admitted that his stable star will return to Cheltenham next month for a tilt at the Grade Two Shloer Chase. He said: “It was unreal. He is such a good horse in our yard. The horses are in good nick, but you need the good ones. I thought coming here today that he could do it as he was in great form, but they have still got to go do it. “Half-way up the run-in I thought don’t get caught now, but he got there. He will go to the Shloer next. You need these big boys that keep producing the goods. This is not just a handicap, it is a £100,000 handicap so it is a big race to win.”

The leaders head for home in the Oddschecker Novices' Hurdle

Dawson King of Cheltenham after biggest winner John Dawson saddled the biggest winner of his career as Kingofthefrontier fought all of challengers to win the Grade Two Oddschecker Novices' Hurdle. The five-year-old was last seen winning at Southwell in June and made light of this hike in grade under Conor O'Farrell. 13/8 favourite and eventual third Cooltobecareless looked a big threat as he challenged on the inside of the field at the last but hung right soon after, the winner going across with him. However after finding the rail the 20/1 chance powered to the line to beat the running-on Planters Punch by two-and-a-quarter lengths.

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An emotional winning trainer said: “We came down here with a horse that you have no idea what you are dealing with, in terms of we didn’t know his level of ability as only had the chance to show it against lesser opposition. "He has always wowed me at home with what he could do, so I’m not going to say that I knew he was going to be that good, but I was confident coming here he wasn’t going to disgrace himself. He was a big price, but George (Critchley) has been rewarded. "I was half thinking of going to Carlisle in a handicap off 112, I think he would have taken a bit of beating. George rang me the next morning as he had been thinking about it overnight and said in for a penny, in for a pound, let’s go have a go. “Those are the type of owners I like, and need, to get down here. I was thinking he needed a bit of light (at the last) to run into. He is a funny little horse as he is almost a little horse shy. He is better when he is in a race and galloping, but at home he is quite nervous of other horses. “The Skelton horse came towering over him, and that intimidated him a little bit as he shifted away from it, but he has obviously got an engine. It looked a fair race on paper, so I didn’t have any expectations except hoping for a fair run It is a different feeling as to winning here as a jockey as lot more goes into this as you see them day in, day out. "He is just a genuine horse, and when you get to work with those type of horses it is such a rewarding feeling.”

Bowensonfire on his way to victory at Cheltenham

Double delight for Elliott and Kennedy The new season might have only just begun at Cheltenham but Gordon Elliott already has the Festival back in March on his mind for Bowensonfire, who opened his account over fences in the Catesby Estates “Chasing Excellence” Novices’ Chase. Although the resolve of the six year old, who finished down the field in last season’s County Hurdle, has been questioned in the past there was no doubting his attitude on this occasion. Sent off the even-money favourite to get off the mark over the larger obstacles at the fourth attempt, the short-price market leader did not let his band of supporters down. Given a patient ride by Jack Kennedy, the gelded son of Gamix ranged up alongside long-time leader Passing Diamond after the last before forging on and scoring by a length-and-three-quarters.

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Elliott said: “On ratings he was entitled to do it, but Jack (Kennedy) gave him a beautiful ride. He said he slipped going into the first, and that he lost his confidence a bit, but he got into it nicely and got the job done. “I was a bit worried whether he would go by him as he was jumping a bit right, and he didn’t jump great today, but Jack being Jack is different class and he did a great job. “The horse does have his own ideas, and sometimes they are not the best ones. He is a very talented horse, and he has won a lot of prize money, but it took him a long time to win his maiden hurdle, however look where he is now. “We had him in a beginners’ chase last time, but we decided to go for the Grade Three, however he is getting that experience now which is good. I think big fields he loves, and passing horses, so he is a horse that could suit a Grand Annual. "I know he didn’t jump great, but he was slick when he was quick. We won’t bottom him out, but thrives on running so we will go pot hunting with him.”

Cosmos D'ainay completes a double for Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy

Elliott and Kennedy completed a 23/1 double when Cosmos D’Ainay left his last time out defeat behind him when making light work of his rivals in the McCoy Contractors Novices’ Hurdle. Having come up short in his hat-trick bid at Listowel on his most recent start, the son of Muthathir appeared to enjoy the step back in trip to two-and-a-half miles. Although burdened with a double penalty as a result of wins at Cork and Perth, the 11/1 chance showed he was up to the task of giving weight away all round when scoring by three lengths.

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Elliott said: “It just didn’t happen the last day. They went very quick and he missed the first couple of hurdles. I was worried about the ground today and I was umming and ahhing whether to run him an hour ago. We said we would roll the dice. “He will probably be put away now and go novice chasing next spring as he is a good ground horse. Jack gave him a beautiful ride as he put him to sleep behind the leaders. These novice hurdles are only going to get stronger, but I thought that was a good performance. "We will take baby steps with him as he has not been easy to train, and he has had his problems, but seems to be coming right now.”

Celebration time for the Continuance team

Long range plan with Continuance comes to fruition Freddie Keighley’s loss turned out to be Harry Atkins gain after Continuance galloped his rivals into the ground to fulfil a long term plan in Foundation Developments Conditional Jockeys Handicap Hurdle. The 21-year-old, who lives nearby in Bourton-on-the-Water, proved an able deputy for Keighley, who was serving a ban, when guiding the Postponed gelding to a front running success in the two mile prize. Although faced with a host of challengers after the last, the Martin Keighley-trained 6-1 chance found plenty after the last under Atkins before passing the post four and a half lengths clear of The Hardest Geezer.

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Atkins said: “It is unbelievable, and I won’t forget today. He was definitely keen, but he was always travelling. What was nice was that he got left alone in front and I think that was a massive advantage. As soon as I pressed go he has gone. He has stayed really well. “Here is the place of dreams. I only live twenty minutes away and I have grown up watching the racing here. To now ride a winner around here is unbelievable. I used to be full-time for Martin as I left school and went there. I got my licence out with him and went through the stages with him along with riding a few winners for him. Thankfully he still gives me a few opportunities, and especially ones that pay off like this.” As for the winning trainer he was delighted to see his name back on the scoresheet at his local track, however he admitted he was gutted for his son at the same time. Keighley said: “It was ideal as no one wanted to make the running, so it really played into our hands. He loves it from the front. I said to Harry go a nice gallop, get a breather into him, and then press on again. He has quickened up well. “We left the hood off today, we just had it down to the start, as we knew there would be plenty of pace if he didn’t make it, and it all went to plan. “This has been his target for a good while. It is a shame that Freddie couldn’t ride him as he was banned today. He will be gutted mucking out down at Paul’s (Nicholls). It is great for the team to get another Cheltenham winner.”

Frontier Prince returns in triumph at Cheltenham

O'Brien makes perfect start to Cheltenham season Fergal O’Brien started the new season back at Cheltenham in perfect fashion after Frontier Prince became his 50th winner at the track when getting up close home to clinch victory in the William Hill Epic Boosts Handicap Hurdle. One of two runners in the race for the Grade One-winning handler, the gelded son of Frontiersman showed the best of his battling abilities to defy an eight pound hike in the weights for his last time out success at Perth to bag the curtain raiser. Victory in the two-and-a-half-mile prize looked to be going the way of last time out Fontwell scorer Crooked Path, however as he fluffed the last it opened the door to both East India Express and Frontier Prince on the final climb to the line. But, after an entertaining battle, it was to be the Jimmy Greenly-owned 10-1 chance that was to emerge victorious by a short-head from East India Express to give winning rider Jack Hogan his first success at the track.

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