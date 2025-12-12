Cheltenham Friday reports, reaction and free video replays

A review of the action and free video replays from Friday's meeting at Cheltenham, day one of their Christmas Meeting.
O'Brien plans ahead with Sixmilebridge
Fergal O’Brien will step Sixmilebridge up to Grade One company on his next start after maintaining his unbeaten record over fences with bloodless display in the Santa - “The Visit”- “Chasing Excellence” Novices’ Chase.
After disposing of the talented Derryhasen Paddy on his chasing debut at Ayr last month, the gelded son of Affinsea successfully took care of his two rivals to follow up that win in the extended two-and-a-half mile test.
For much of the race there was little to choose between the three runners, however it became clear as the trio headed towards the penultimate fence that it was going to be a straight shoot-out between the eventual winner and favourite Califet En Vol.
However, any chances of a blockbuster finish were soon dashed when Califet En Vol went down on his nose at the second last paving the way for Sixmilebridge to saunter home by 13 lengths.
O’Brien said: “I thought Kielan (Woods) was very good on him there as he kept the inside. I’m delighted with that. It was a good race and, as Kielan said, they didn’t make it easy for him. It was a good honest true run race and I’m glad to come out on top, especially with a penalty as well.
“Sometimes his feet and brain don’t connect, and he can be a bit of a bull in the china shop, and he needs the right person on him and Max Kendrick has done a fantastic job on him. I think Kielan was very good in being aware to use that jumping experience he had. He was good and brave. Although he is hard work at home once he is in the zone he is in the zone.
“I think Ayr was a bit messy. The third horse went on a mile out that day and he had to drop back so I think he learnt a lot today.”
And following the race O’Brien said he'll aim Sixmilebridge at the Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase at Sandown Park on January 31st.
He added: “I think the Scilly Isles will be his next target. He won his bumper there and that was always sort of the plan. It was either come here, or to Ascot, after Ayr and then go for the Scilly Isles if it went well.”
Henderson unearths another potential Star
Nicky Henderson looks to have another talented type on his hands in Old Park Star who blitzed his rivals in the British EBF “National Hunt” Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.
Having carved out a solid impression on his hurdles debut at Kempton Park 18 days ago the gelded son of Well Chosen had little problems following up that success under a penalty.
Always to the fore throughout the extended two miles and one furlong prize the 5/2 chance put the afterburners rounding the home turn on the run to the last to open up a healthy lead.
And after meeting the final flight on a good stride the Gordon and Sue Hall-owned five-year-old continued to bound away up the run-in under Nico de Boinville before going on to score by 12 lengths and earn a quote of 16/1 for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle with the sponsors and Paddy Power.
Henderson said: “He was impressive. I thought it looked like quite a strong race on paper, but it didn’t seem to bother him. As you know Kempton Park and this place are two different things, but I loved the way he came up the hill.
“He is the most likeable and straightforward horse. You couldn’t have an easier person to deal with. I wouldn’t be in a rush to step him up in trip as he looked very happy at that trip, and he quickened up well. Nico said they didn’t go very quick, but that he had a lot of pace. He will be a lovely chaser one day.”
Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "It was a very taking performance from Old Park Star. It will be fascinating to see where he goes next and what direction connections take but the Supreme is bubbling away nicely at the moment."
