A review of the action from Friday's meeting at Cheltenham where Third Time Lucki made an impressive start to life over fences.

Lucki earns Arkle quotes Third Time Lucki is as short as 14/1 for the Sporting Life Arkle after a sparkling win on his chasing debut at Cheltenham. Sent off an 11/8 favourite for the squareintheair.com Novices' Chase, the six-year-old pulled his way to the front under Harry Skelton down the back straight and never saw a rival from that point. Fluent at his fences, the winner was eased down up the hill to beat Buddy Rich by eight-and-a-half lengths.

Betfair and Paddy Power are 14/1 for the March showpiece with Sky Bet offering 16/1. All three were 20/1 immediately after the race. Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "As far as starts over fences go that was very satisfactory. Obviously far bigger tests await but connections will be delighted with how he did it and he's a very exciting chasing prospect." “To be honest I’ve always considered him one of our best horses but it was very frustrating last year,” said Dan Skelton. “Mike (Newbould, owner) wanted to get some experience into him early so he went and won at Uttoxeter, we came here in bad ground and that half unravelled our season. He went to Musselburgh and ran terrible and then ended up in front too soon in the County. “It didn’t work out last season but what it did do was give him experience, he went up hill and down dale, left-handed, right-handed – he’s done it all. I tinkered with his wind in the summer and now Harry can really ride him, whereas before he had to be dropped out last. Everything has come together.”