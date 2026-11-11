Cheltenham Festival and Grade 1-winning jockey Tom O'Brien has died at the age of 39 after a battle with cancer.
The jockey had a successful career, winning Grade 1s on the likes of Finian's Oscar, Elixir De Nutz and Thyme Hill, on his way to over 1,000 winners, while he also landed the Welsh Grand National aboard Dream Alliance and Elegant Escape.
His Festival wins came on Silk Affair in the 2009 Fred Winter and Third Wind in the 2022 Pertemps Final.
Born in Ireland, O'Brien moved to Britain in 2004 to join Philip Hobbs, who he rode for until his retirement, and was crowned conditional jockey in 2006-7 after riding 105 winners, his most successful season numbers wise.
Four-time champion jockey Richard Johnson, closely associated with O'Brien as a fellow rider in the Hobbs yard at the time, has paid tribute saying: “Although we knew he had this illness it is still a very sad day to hear that he has passed away at such a young age.
“The world is not a very fair place at times. I know how hard it is to deal with the very sad loss of an older generation family member that has had a full life, but Tom still had plenty of his life to look forward to.
“I saw him a few weeks ago, and Tom was dealing in the way that he would, he battled very hard, but it was still ultimately not enough to beat it. I feel sad for his wife Hayley, and his two children, as they have lost Tom far too soon.
“Tom always loved a joke, but he was just a brilliant person all round and he had no side to him. When you were having a bad morning, or if things weren’t going well, he would always lift your spirits, but he was a hard worker as well.
“He never raised his voice at anyone, and I don’t think anyone had a bad word against him. He was a real gentleman, and he was easy to like and get on with.
“One of the biggest influences behind him finishing riding was to spend more time with his wife Hayley, and his two boys, as he wanted to see them grow up, which has sadly now been taken away from him.
“He was a real family man, and he will leave a huge hole in their lives.
“He enjoyed his role working with the BHA as it meant he was still going racing without the pressure of riding.
“He was a great jockey though. He won the Paddy Power Gold Cup, and had Cheltenham Festival winners, but for me the ride that stood out was his one on Thyme Hill in the Liverpool Hurdle.
“I had retired the Saturday before, and I thought he gave Thyme Hill a great ride that day. I remember watching it at the time, and although I was sad not to be riding him, I was delighted for Tom.
“He is one of the best human beings you could wish to meet, and he will sorely be missed by all of us.”
Legendary trainer Aidan O’Brien, uncle of Tom, said: “Anyone that would have known Thomas would have known what a kind, caring, human being he was.
"He was a very talented jockey, and an unbelievable horseman. He was lucky to have Hayley by his side, and his two little ones.
“He was a very special human being, but anyone that knew Thomas would know exactly what I am talking about. It is a terribly sad loss for Hayley, and for everyone that knew him.
“It is just very sad news.”
Tom Scudamore said: “We were very close, and all I can say is that the most fun in my life came with him in company.
“I will miss him hugely, but my heart goes out to his wife Hayley, his two boys, and the rest of his family. He was so brave, and he fought so hard.
“I was speaking to him all the way through, and a few of us were meant to go see him on Tuesday, but unfortunately that is when he became very poorly.
“He was such a popular person, not just with the jockeys, but with everyone at the yard (Philip Hobbs and Johnson White), and with his colleagues at the BHA.
“He was a family man, and my overriding feeling is that he only got eight years with his beautiful wife, who brought him so much joy to his life, and a few years with his two great boys.
"I wish he had more time with them. They really were his world.
“We had holidays together, including one to Spain with Joe Tizzard, and I travelled to lots of places with him when riding. He was a real light in my life as he was my best friend.”
Last Saturday Ciaran Gethings dedicated his win aboard Javert Allen to O'Brien on ITV Racing and that struck a chord with lead presenter Ed Chamberlin, who also paid tribute on our podcast on Wednesday.
Chamberlin said: "It's desperately sad, it feels incredibly cruel, 39 years of age. We've known this has been coming for some time but it doesn't make it any easier.
"Anyone who knows Tom knows he always had a smile on his face. He was shy, very quiet for a jockey, he was always aware of his vulnerabilities when you interviewed him. He was a talented jockey, that combination with Philip Hobbs was his dream job.
"They rode a wave together. He had a Cheltenham Festival winner in 2022, how recent is that? Thoughts go to his family who are going to need some serious support and love."
Johnson White, who trains with Philip Hobbs, said: “We all knew he was unwell, but it is still a massive shock when it actually happens. He was very hard working and was just a pleasure to have around the place.
“We have been in contact with Hayley throughout his whole journey, but he was so open about it all. He just got on with it and still always managed to have a smile on his face, even in such difficult times.
“No one ever had a bad word to say about Tom because he was such a good bloke.
“He gave every horse a positive ride, while he was always very informative with his feedback, and he was very good at talking to the owners.
“He always had a glint in his eye, and he became a very good friend after his professional riding career had finished.
"I feel very sorry for Hayley, and his two boys, and the rest of his family. He doesn’t live far from the yard, so we have seen lots of him since he has retired. Everyone at Sandhill Racing Stables has been knocked sideways by the news. Life is very unfair, and Tom will be greatly missed by the whole racing world.”