The jockey had a successful career, winning Grade 1s on the likes of Finian's Oscar, Elixir De Nutz and Thyme Hill, on his way to over 1,000 winners, while he also landed the Welsh Grand National aboard Dream Alliance and Elegant Escape.

His Festival wins came on Silk Affair in the 2009 Fred Winter and Third Wind in the 2022 Pertemps Final.

Born in Ireland, O'Brien moved to Britain in 2004 to join Philip Hobbs, who he rode for until his retirement, and was crowned conditional jockey in 2006-7 after riding 105 winners, his most successful season numbers wise.

Four-time champion jockey Richard Johnson, closely associated with O'Brien as a fellow rider in the Hobbs yard at the time, has paid tribute saying: “Although we knew he had this illness it is still a very sad day to hear that he has passed away at such a young age.

“The world is not a very fair place at times. I know how hard it is to deal with the very sad loss of an older generation family member that has had a full life, but Tom still had plenty of his life to look forward to.

“I saw him a few weeks ago, and Tom was dealing in the way that he would, he battled very hard, but it was still ultimately not enough to beat it. I feel sad for his wife Hayley, and his two children, as they have lost Tom far too soon.

“Tom always loved a joke, but he was just a brilliant person all round and he had no side to him. When you were having a bad morning, or if things weren’t going well, he would always lift your spirits, but he was a hard worker as well.

“He never raised his voice at anyone, and I don’t think anyone had a bad word against him. He was a real gentleman, and he was easy to like and get on with.

“One of the biggest influences behind him finishing riding was to spend more time with his wife Hayley, and his two boys, as he wanted to see them grow up, which has sadly now been taken away from him.

“He was a real family man, and he will leave a huge hole in their lives.

“He enjoyed his role working with the BHA as it meant he was still going racing without the pressure of riding.

“He was a great jockey though. He won the Paddy Power Gold Cup, and had Cheltenham Festival winners, but for me the ride that stood out was his one on Thyme Hill in the Liverpool Hurdle.

“I had retired the Saturday before, and I thought he gave Thyme Hill a great ride that day. I remember watching it at the time, and although I was sad not to be riding him, I was delighted for Tom.

“He is one of the best human beings you could wish to meet, and he will sorely be missed by all of us.”

Legendary trainer Aidan O’Brien, uncle of Tom, said: “Anyone that would have known Thomas would have known what a kind, caring, human being he was.

"He was a very talented jockey, and an unbelievable horseman. He was lucky to have Hayley by his side, and his two little ones.

“He was a very special human being, but anyone that knew Thomas would know exactly what I am talking about. It is a terribly sad loss for Hayley, and for everyone that knew him.

“It is just very sad news.”