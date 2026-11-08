Cheltenham Festival winner White Noise well-held fourth on return at Sandown Park

The daughter of Kingston Hill gave trainers Kim Bailey & Mat Nicholls and her connections a moment to remember when beating off Oldschool Outlaw to land the Grade 2 Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle in March, prior to finishing second at Haydock when last seen.

White Noise was sent off the 5/2 favourite under top weight on seasonal debut in the Oddschecker Mares' Handicap Hurdle but faded into fourth after racing prominently under Tom Bellamy in the early stages.

Victory went to the Lucy Wadham-trained Rialannah (6/1) in the hands of Gavin Sheehan, the seven-year-old coming from the back of the pack, staying on strongly to score by four and a half lengths from Just A Glance. There was just a head to Karoline Banbou (16/1) in third and the market leader finished another three and a quarter lengths further back.

White Noise was pushed out to 100/1 for the Mares' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival by Paddy Power, Sky Bet and Betfair.