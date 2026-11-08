Cheltenham Festival winner White Noise well-held fourth as Gavin Sheehan claims 1,000th winner at Sandown

The daughter of Kingston Hill gave trainers Kim Bailey & Mat Nicholls and her connections a moment to remember when beating off Oldschool Outlaw to land the Grade 2 Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle in March, prior to finishing second at Haydock when last seen.

White Noise was sent off the 5/2 favourite under top weight on seasonal debut in the Oddschecker Mares' Handicap Hurdle but faded into fourth after racing prominently under Tom Bellamy in the early stages.

Victory went to the Lucy Wadham-trained Rialannah (6/1) in the hands of Gavin Sheehan, who was bringing up his 1,000th winner in the saddle.

"It's a big number to get, and I'm very proud," the winning jockey told Racing TV.

"It's nice, I got four winners in Ireland and one in Sweden. But it's a big achievement.

"I've enjoyed it (career) the whole way through. Winners are what everybody strives for, from the donkey derbys to the pony racing, it's been very special.

"There is the odd time I have to remind myself why I do the job, because we spend so much time inside a car and things like that, but go out - enjoy it. And sometimes I do, I do this for a job and I do this to make a living, for the owners, the trainers, the staff and everybody, it is a job, but I have to remind myself to go out and enjoy it.

"It's a brilliant sport and it's brought me a lot of success. I've been very lucky, since linking up with Jamie Snowden, he's got a fantastic team and owners, he's only going one way and that's up.

"I always felt Noel Fehily's best years were his last eight years so hopefully I've got a bit more time yet. I feel like I'm getting better and better - you enjoy it as much as anything, and go for the next thousand!"