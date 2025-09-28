Cheltenham Festival winner and second reserve Puturhandstogether lands the Irish Cesarewitch

Joseph O'Brien's second reserve Puturhandstogether landed the Friends Of The Curragh Irish Cesarewitch after getting in the race at the last minute on Sunday.
A late addition to the race after Willie Mullins' Highwind was taken out just before the cut-off time for reserves, Puturhandstogether was well-backed and sent off the 7/1 joint-favourite in the 30-runner field.
The four-year-old came with a strong late run under veteran jockey Niall McCullagh to land the prestigious Flat handicap, six months after he landed a plunge in the Fred Winter Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.
O'Brien said: "He's a lovely tough horse. He ran lovely at Listowel a couple of days ago, we didn't think we'd get in. It's a fantastic race to win, great ride from Niall, I've known him for a long time. He was a light weight and to get the spot he did from stall 30 takes a bit of doing.
"It's hugely competitive, half the field could've won at the furlong marker. We thought he was handicapped to get some prizemoney and with a lot available we wanted to take the shot if we could.
"He won the Fred Winter - he likes big field handicaps! They got running early and that suited him.
"He might turn up at Leopardstown at Christmas for a good handicap hurdle. We'll try and keep to the drier tracks in the winter."
McCullagh was emotional afterwards as he reflected on the twists of fate that saw him win a third Irish Cesarewitch - 35 years after his first.
He said: "It's a long time between drinks! Lo and behold it got in, this doesn't happen.
"It's going really well the coaching, I think it's helping. I'm there for reassurance if it all goes pear shaped. I've seen it all.
"I'm 56 and still enjoying it. 8-7, Cheltenham winner, I'm very lucky for JP. I get a great kick out of it riding for him."
