Cheltenham Festival winner and second reserve Puturhandstogether lands the Irish Cesarewitch

A late addition to the race after Willie Mullins' Highwind was taken out just before the cut-off time for reserves, Puturhandstogether was well-backed and sent off the 7/1 joint-favourite in the 30-runner field.

The four-year-old came with a strong late run under veteran jockey Niall McCullagh to land the prestigious Flat handicap, six months after he landed a plunge in the Fred Winter Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

O'Brien said: "He's a lovely tough horse. He ran lovely at Listowel a couple of days ago, we didn't think we'd get in. It's a fantastic race to win, great ride from Niall, I've known him for a long time. He was a light weight and to get the spot he did from stall 30 takes a bit of doing.

"It's hugely competitive, half the field could've won at the furlong marker. We thought he was handicapped to get some prizemoney and with a lot available we wanted to take the shot if we could.

"He won the Fred Winter - he likes big field handicaps! They got running early and that suited him.

"He might turn up at Leopardstown at Christmas for a good handicap hurdle. We'll try and keep to the drier tracks in the winter."