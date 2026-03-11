Menu icon
Along the road to Cheltenham, read our man's latest diary entry

Cheltenham Festival Wednesday report: David Ord on another good day for Willie Mullins

By David Ord
Sporting Life Plus
Wed March 11, 2026 · 4h ago

The sun shone at Cheltenham on Wednesday, the ground dried out and it felt like an old-school Festival.

A field of 21 for the Turners, 14 in the Brown Advisory. Runners, runners, everywhere.

And anger too. Plenty of it.

It kicked off after the opener and you didn’t know where to look.

The start was a painful watch; they were away at the third attempt. Declan Queally aboard I’ll Sort That wants a pitch on the inside. So does Nico De Boinville on the eventual runner-up Act Of Innocence. Words are exchanged as they circle for a final time.

Matt Chapman didn’t know what he had on his hands as he asked the beaten jockeys for a quick line on their respective horses as they returned to what is supposed to be the sanctuary of the weighing room.

