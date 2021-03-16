Cheltenham Festival runners & riders: Trainer quotes, odds, times, video replays & racecards

Get the views from connections ahead of all the major races on day one of the Cheltenham Festival including the Sporting Life Arkle.

Willie Mullins will once again be the toast of punters if Appreciate It can add to the yard’s record six victories in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham. It is 26 years since Tourist Attraction provided the most successful trainer in Festival history with his very first victory at the showpiece meeting in the traditional curtain-raiser. Ebaziyan was a shock winner for the master of Closutton in 2007, but Champagne Fever (2013), Vautour (2014), Douvan (2015) and Klassical Dream (2019) have all been well fancied and come up with the goods since. Appreciate It, runner-up to stablemate Ferny Hollow in the Champion Bumper 12 months ago, is the latest product of the Mullins machine to bid for Supreme glory. The champion trainer admits he expected to be running the seven-year-old in one of the longer Cheltenham novice hurdles at the start of the campaign, but he has more then earned his place in the two-mile opener with successive Grade Ones over that trip at Leopardstown. Mullins said: “I had him down as a stayer, so the fact that he has that turn of foot is good too. “What he did at Christmas was terrific, and I’m wondering whether he was as good in himself at the Dublin Racing Festival last month, or was it a better race? “He did what he had to when he had to, and we all thought he was in trouble turning for home, but when Ballyadam came to him he got the job done – which was the sign of a good horse – and he’s been in great form since.” Mullins also saddles Blue Lord, who finished six lengths behind his stablemate when third in last month’s Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle – while the runner-up Ballyadam is in opposition again, having moved from Gordon Elliott’s yard to Henry de Bromhead. The chief hope for the home team is Harry’s Fry’s Metier, who is unbeaten in three starts and could hardly have been more impressive when trouncing his rivals by 12 lengths in the Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown on his latest appearance. “There’s only eight runners, but all the main contenders are there,” said Fry. “We’re all systems go at our end. We’re really pleased with him at home – he’s fresh and well and goes there all guns blazing. “He’s been very progressive. He’ll need to progress again, but there’s no reason why he can’t. “This will be the best ground he’s run on over hurdles, but he’s got Flat form on better ground, so I’m not overly concerned. “He’ll either be good enough or he won’t – and I don’t think the ground will be an excuse, hopefully.” Jonjo O’Neill’s Soaring Glory brings top-class handicap form to the table after landing last month’s Betfair Hurdle at Newbury. De Bromhead’s second string Irascible, the Alex Hales-trained For Pleasure and Grumpy Charley from Chris Honour’s yard complete the field.

1.55pm Sporting Life Arkle Novices' Chase (Grade 1) 1m 7f 199y

Shishkin is all the rage to become the latest Nicky Henderson-trained star to claim victory in the Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy. First successful with Remittance Man in 1991, the Seven Barrows handler has now racked up a record six victories in the prestigious two-mile novice chase on the opening day of the Festival. Sprinter Sacre went on to establish himself as one of the greatest chasers of the modern era following a runaway Arkle success in 2012, while Altior weaved a similar path to superstardom after striking Arkle gold in 2017. Like Altior, Shishkin is out to double his Festival tally following victory in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle – and having barely put a foot wrong in three starts over fences, the seven-year-old is long odds-on to enhance his already huge reputation. "Everybody thinks these races are exciting, but I'm not sure we do!" said Henderson. "There's a lot at stake, and we have to sit and suffer. Our first Arkle winner was Remittance Man, who was a spectacular jumper. Sprinter Sacre was probably the most flamboyant of them all – and Altior was pretty deadly. "This fellow has just been very good. I think Shishkin's performance in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle was pretty good, because he was literally taken into the car park at the second-last, and to get back up and win was a pretty solid performance. "He probably hasn't had a lot of opposition over fences, but he's been very clinical and very accurate and has done it well every time. "He comes in with 10 ticks for all three runs, to be honest with you, even if he didn't have to beat anything very sensational. He is in good form and has proven that he's top-class – and he's had a good run-in." Following the enforced withdrawal of the Willie Mullins-trained Energumene because of injury, the biggest threat to Shishkin appears to be the Dan Skelton-trained Allmankind. A tearaway juvenile hurdler last season, the five-year-old has appeared more amenable since having his attentions switched to the larger obstacles, which has enabled him to win each of his three starts. Skelton said: "I'm really happy with him and was really happy with his prep run in the Kingmaker at Warwick – it did its job. He's fresh and well and ready to go, so we're looking forward to it." In Energumene's absence, Mullins relies on Franco De Port to provide him with a fifth Arkle success. He was 10 lengths behind his stablemate when runner-up in last month's Irish Arkle at Leopardstown. Captain Guinness (De Bromhead), Eldorado Allen (Colin Tizzard) and Numitor (Heather Main) complete the sextet.

2.30pm Ultima Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 3m 1f

Aye Right bids to land a deserve success in the Ultima Handicap Chase after going close in three decent prizes this term. Harriet Graham's eight-year-old has finished second in the Ladbrokes Trophy and Sky Bet Chase, and third in the Charlie Hill Chase. With his regular rider Callum Bewley suspended, Richard Johnson takes the mount. "He's a lovely ride to pick up, but obviously it's a great shame for Callum he's suspended and can't ride him," said Johnson. "His run in the Ladbrokes Trophy behind Cloth Cap, the way he won at Kelso the other day that form looks very solid and his run at Doncaster a few weeks ago was good. "Obviously he's higher in the weights now, but that is because his form is so good and he's one of the class horses in the Ultima. He goes there with a really strong chance in a very competitive race. David Bass is looking forward to continuing his association with the Kim Bailey-trained Happygolucky after their victory in a novice chase at Cheltenham in December. "I think he's got a great profile for the race. I've always really liked him and he's a true professional," said Bass. "He's a good traveller, he jumps well and while it's his first handicap chase, I'm not concerned about that as he has a great temperament. "He ran a very good race in the Martin Pipe last year and was fourth, but he's always been crying out for three miles. We stepped him up last time and he won at Cheltenham. He's so straightforward and handles any type of ground." Dan Skelton believes Alnadam will be suited by going up in trip after winning over an extended two and a half miles at Sandown. "He's a progressive novice and I think the step up to three miles is a real positive," said the Alcester trainer. "I'm looking forward to getting him out there, to be honest with you. It's a massive step up for him, but he deserves to have a pop."

3.05pm Unibet Champion Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 87y

Honeysuckle bids to dethrone Epatante in a mouthwatering clash for the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham. The market for the feature event on day one of the Festival is dominated by the two top-class mares, with Henry de Bromhead's Honeysuckle just about edging favouritism off the back of a scintillating display in last month's Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown. That dominant victory saw the seven-year-old stretch her unbeaten record to double figures, leaving connections with a mixture of expectant nerves and excitement for her biggest assignment yet. Peter Molony, racing manager for Honeysuckle's owner Kenny Alexander, said: "She arrived in Cheltenham on Saturday night and travelled well, so we'll keep our fingers crossed. "I do get desperately nervous, but if you're not pumped up for this you're not going to get pumped up for anything. She’s an amazing mare, and we’re very lucky to be in this position, so we may as well enjoy it.” Honeysuckle already has a Festival win on her CV, having outgunned Benie Des Dieux in an epic Mares’ Hurdle 12 months ago. The daughter of Sulamani was made to pull out all the stops when successfully defending her crown in the Hatton’s Grace at Fairyhouse on her first start of the current campaign, but raised her game significantly when powering clear of her Irish Champion rivals. “She was incredible in Leopardstown,” added Molony. “It’s well documented Henry didn’t have her fit enough for her first run of the season in the Hatton’s Grace – she blew up for the first time in her life in a race. “Henry mentioned the other day that he thinks she’s still improving. If that is right, and we can get her there at the best of her ability on Tuesday, it will be very exciting.” A huge part of the Honeysuckle story is jockey Rachael Blackmore, who bids to become the first female jockey in history to ride a Champion Hurdle winner. Molony has nothing but praise for the rider, saying: “It sounds a funny thing to say, but it’s almost like people have forgotten she’s a woman at this stage – she can hold her own with any man. “She’s so balanced, and horses run so well for her and jump so well for her, and she’s got a fantastic tactical brain. She’s got all the attributes – she’s fantastic.” Honeysuckle produced many of her best performance over longer distances, so De Bromhead was thrilled to see her prove she can be just as effective over two miles last time out. The Knockeen-based trainer, who also saddles Aspire Tower, said: “She looks very effective over anything really. All the judges say her last day was her best performance so far. “Aspire Tower ran really well to finish second at Leopardstown at Christmas, and we decided to go straight to the Champion Hurdle. I’m very happy with him. He’s in great form, and we’ve put him away for Cheltenham.” Epatante provided trainer Nicky Henderson with his eighth Champion Hurdle success last season – and owner JP McManus with his ninth. She looked as good as ever on her seasonal reappearance in the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle in November, but returns to the Cotswolds with something to prove after suffering a shock defeat when bidding for back-to-back wins in Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day. Henderson said: “She as very impressive in the Fighting Fifth. She picked up Sceau Royal after the last and went past him with so much class. “She wasn’t herself at Kempton – but fair play to Silver Streak, who was very good on the day. He set a proper test, and at no stage were we in a position to have a crack at him. I think we’re back in the right place now.” The Evan Williams-trained Silver Streak is once again in opposition, having finished third and sixth in the last two Champion Hurdles, but the biggest threat to the two mares could be Gary Moore’s Goshen. The five-year-old was set for a wide-margin win in the Triumph Hurdle at last year’s Festival before his agonising exit at the final obstacle. He was then beaten twice on the Flat in the autumn, and finished stone last in Cheltenham’s International Hurdle in December, but bounced back with a wide-margin success in the Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton on his latest outing. Moore said: “He seems in good order. I’m very happy with him. He’s done everything right this morning (Monday), so it’s all systems go. There will be loads of pace. He doesn’t have to make the running. They can do that for him if they want. It’s down to Jamie (Moore). “We’re 100 per cent ready to go.” Willie Mullins runs last year’s runner-up Sharjah, as well as Saldier and intriguing French recruit James Du Berlais. The former has 19 lengths to make up on Honeysuckle on their meeting in the Irish Champion, a race he also disappointed in last season before raising his game at Cheltenham. Mullins said: “I don’t know what it is about the Irish Champion Hurdle with Sharjah – it maybe comes too soon for him after Christmas. The better the ground the better his chance, and if we can just adjust tactics this year it might make the difference.” Of James Du Berlais, he added: “He had a very busy season in France last year, and was bought by Simon (Munir) and Isaac (Souede) as a novice chaser – but it’s a long time to wait, so we put him in training. “I was happy to run him somewhere and I’m not going to run him in the Stayers’ Hurdle. I said ‘let’s run him in the Champion Hurdle and let him have a go there’, rather than do nothing the whole spring.” Denise Foster’s Abacadabras and the Hughie Morrison-trained Not So Sleepy are the other hopefuls.

3.40pm Close Brothers David Nicholson Mares' Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 3f 200y

Dan Skelton is convinced he has made the right decision in running Roksana in the Close Brothers' Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham. Skelton could have switched his talented nine-year-old to Thursday's Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle, but he resisted the temptation even after the news that leading fancy Thyme Hill will not run. Roksana bids to win the Mares' Hurdle for a second time after scoring in 2019, when she benefited from the final-flight fall of Benie Des Dieux. Since then she has proved she can be competitive against geldings at the highest level, only being beaten two lengths when third to Paisley Park and Thyme Hill in the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot in December. "We were always going for the Mares' Hurdle really. I just confirmed her for the Stayers' to satisfy myself that we were making the right decision and to give us a little bit longer to make sure that we were right after Thyme Hill came out," said the Alcester handler. "We just wanted to make sure we were happy, and we are. She's in great form at home and brings some very strong form into the race. "She's obviously coming back in trip as she's done her racing at three miles this year. She stays very strongly. "I don't think there's any need to talk about whether she has better form than Concertista or not. We'll find out on Tuesday. Concertista, trained by Willie Mullins, took the Grade Two mares' novice hurdle at last year's Festival and has won both her starts this season. Mullins is also represented by Great White Shark and My Sister Sarah. Minella Melody has yet to get the better of Concertista, but connections of the Henry de Bromhead-trained seven-year-old expect her to run well. "I can't get over her price, to be honest. It's hard to see her beating Concertista, who has beaten her twice, but I think she's the forgotten mare of the race," said Peter Molony, racing manager to owner Kenny Alexander. "Black Tears is half her odds. The last day we ran against her we were giving her 6lb and beat her six lengths, so I'm not sure she's a much shorter price than Minella. "Hopefully she can do the talking on the day and run a good race." Nicky Henderson reverts to hurdles with Dame De Compagnie, after a brief spell chasing. "She won the two-runner race at Ayr and we were a bit short of opportunities then and I had to throw her into a Grade One, which was a bit of a baptism of fire really and it was just a bit too much of her," said the Seven Barrows handler. "She's in very good form and the fall (in the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase) did her no harm. I don't see why she shouldn't come back over hurdles and two and a half is her trip, as she showed in the Coral Cup last year. "She's not ready for the Mares' Chase as yet, especially after the incident at Sandown. We can always go back over fences next year." Henderson said of his other runner, Floressa: "She has been running good races at two miles in graded company and we've always felt two and a half would suit her."

4.15pm Boodles Fred Winter Juvenile Hurdle (Handicap Hurdle) 2m 87y)

Dan Skelton expects Cabot Cliffs to run a decent race in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, having won his last two races at Warwick in good style. "He's a very tough an consistent horse," he said. "This is a totally different type of race to what he's been running in, but some juveniles you suspect might not give their running – it's a hard season for them. "One thing with Cabot Cliffs is, he's a very tough horse."

4.50pm Sam Vestey National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices' Chase (Grade 2) 3m 5f 201y

Paul Nicholls sprang a minor surprise at the weekend when opting to run Next Destination in the San Vestey National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices' Chase rather than the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase on Wednesday. He told Betfair: "I spent a long time on the phone on Saturday night with his owner Malcolm Denmark weighing up all the options before we decided to go for the National Hunt Chase rather than the Brown Advisory a day later. "Three miles on nearly good ground would not be ideal for Next Destination who is a stout stayer, so with Royale Pagaille heading for the Gold Cup it made sense to go for the race that suited us best on what is likely to be the slowest ground of the week." The same owner/trainer combination also run Soldier Of Love. "Malcolm has a useful second contender in Soldier of Love who made giant strides in the summer and has enjoyed a nice little holiday while waiting for ground conditions to come in his favour," Nicholls added.