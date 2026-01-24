Cheltenham Festival Trials Day: A view from the sofa

Sinking feeling as Sea trials end in sadness

The New Lion on his way to Unibet Hurdle victory

Full disclosure, I’ve watched precious little racing on terrestrial telly since the C4 team I was part of got the flick at the end of 2016.

Nothing against the current crew – which includes valued pals and colleagues – but stalking former partners is generally best avoided and RTV tends to be my go-to channel.

But you can’t scribble a ‘View from the Sofa’ for Britain’s biggest Festival dress rehearsal without boarding the good ship ITV.

And you can’t watch a vibrant young star like SIR GINO hobble out of a big race without resorting to a playbook of worthy responses that just never seem remotely adequate.

A sombre Richard Hoiles says: “A race that promised so much is likely to be remembered for all the wrong reasons.”

A subdued Harry Skelton shakes his head atop The New Lion and says “sport can be cruel now,” while brother Dan looks shaken while adding “we just didn’t need that.”

The phrases carry a very familiar ring because I’ve used most of them in similar circumstances down the years.

Ruby’s contention that “athletes get injured in every sport the world over” isn’t going to cut any ice with a wider sporting audience but maybe things aren’t so bleak as they seem.

News that Sir Gino has walked onto the horse ambulance creates a welcome shaft of light and, for the moment, it’s best to hope for the best and separate fact from opinion.

THE NEW LION has punched his Champion Hurdle ticket by quickening better, though not much better, than Nemean Lion and Brentford Hope in a slowly run Unibet Hurdle.

Nicky Henderson confirms he can still treat twin imposters just the same by giving the public a full, misty-eyed explanation of his rising star’s predicament.

And as the runners leave the paddock for the Cleeve Hurdle, thoughts return to the start of an afternoon that promised so much and delivered on several very different, dramatic levels.

Chappers boxing clever

It’s 12.45 in the Cheltenham paddock and some big guns are on deck as Cap’n Ed and crew set sail into choppy waters.

Captain Ed Chamberlin has his hand on the tiller as Commander Walsh asserts that “Sir Gino could be the best NH horse in training.”

Loyal Seven Barrows Lieutenant Fitz concurs, shrugging off a microphone issue to deliver a well-rehearsed Traitors line before giving a strong word for 15/2 River Don winner Thedeviluno.

And then, as a gusty wind sends notes flying, here comes ‘YouTube Personality Calfreezy.’

No, I don’t know much about this lanky, jacketless youth either, but ITV’s brief is to cast the promotional net as wide as possible.

But forget the moustachioed Mr Freezy, who seems to have 4.5m YouTube followers, largely for guzzling various types of grub without even signing off with a BOSH!

CHAPPERS IS HERE, chumming it up with the Jagwar team - and for some reason, the naval vessel I’m suddenly thinking of isn’t HMS ITV but the Unsinkable Boxer.

Jagwar comes up short for Jonjo jnr

The ship’s gathering steam now.

JAGWAR trades at 1.1 in running before ending up on the wrong end of a sustained duel with Donnacha that has a couple of notable dad and lad undercurrents.

Winning rider James Davies looks uncannily like his Grand National winning old man Hywel as he chats with Officer Cadet Leonna on the way back to the winner’s enclosure.

However, it’s hard not to spare a thought for Jonjo junior, not so much for missing out on a big Saturday pot by a head but more for the suspicion that his giant ally Jagwar might have a certain H Cobden at the controls come the Festival.

Ruby’s £20 Challenge bet cops as Feet Of A Dancer wins at Donny and, with Cheltenham conditions less demanding than feared, Cap’n Ed throws to Chappers and a break with the news that “GREY DAWNING runs in the Cotswold Chase.”

Tower stands tall as Dawning takes a kicking