As with most championship contests, class is key.

The last ten winners of the Champion Chase had won a Grade 1 over fences, while nine of the last ten had a Timeform weight-adjusted rating of at least 175. This is bad news for Nube Negra, who has yet to win a Grade 1, while Envoi Allen and Politologue are rated lower than your typical winner.

Politologue, of course, won the 2020 Champion Chase, but the 11-year-old is rated slightly lower nowadays and this looks like an especially strong edition of the race.

Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings suggest this race is likely to concern Shishkin (192+), Energumene (191) and Chacun Pour Soi (190) as they are well clear of the next best (Nube Negra - 178).

Shishkin, who narrowly got the better of Energumene in an epic edition of the Clarence House Chase at Ascot in January, meets all the criteria.