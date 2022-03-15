Nicky Henderson has high hopes either Constitution Hill or Jonbon can give Britain a flying start to the Festival by winning the opening Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.
The Seven Barrows handler has always wanted to pitch them against each other to give the home team the best possible chance of foiling the Irish in the curtain raiser.
Both horses take unbeaten records over hurdles to the meeting, but in character they are polar opposites.
“It was always the plan to run them both but they are like cheese and chalk,” said Henderson.
“Jonbon will always be a bit flighty, it’s probably a help he’s in the first race and we’ll have ways and means of hopefully keeping the lid on him because he’ll be the one on his toes. We’ll protect him from the atmosphere.
“Nothing will worry Constitution Hill, he’s just so laid back. They will be two very good rides in the race. While Jonbon can be a bit keen in the race, there’s no danger of that for Constitution Hill!
“Jonbon had a proper race at Haydock, but he quickened up twice in horrible ground which I was pleased with. By running Constitution Hill again, I was never going to find a competitive race. There wasn’t anywhere else to go where you were going to get more than four or five runners (like in the Tolworth).”
Henderson compares both to his last two winners of the race, who went on to greater things.
“I think they are both very strong. Like Altior and Shishkin, you would like to think they are in their sort of league,” he went on.
“It is always the best race to win on the whole card to be honest with you. We want to see England 1 Ireland 0. It is nice to have two, as two is better than one.
“They have done everything right and I hope all goes well. There is no doubt Willie’s (Mullins) are good, but our job is to mind our own horses.”
Mullins, who has won the Supreme on a record seven occasions, has his own powerful hand, with Dysart Dynamo, Kilcruit and Bring On The Night all in contention.
Dysart Dynamo disputes favouritism with Constitution Hill following his runaway victory in the Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle, while last season’s Champion Bumper runner-up Kilcruit made it third time lucky over hurdles on his latest outing and appears to be coming into form at the right time.
“Dysart Dynamo was very free the last day in front, but I think Paul (Townend, jockey) has said to me on more than one occasion that when he settles behind a horse he’s fine,” said Mullins.
“Kilcruit jumps well enough, so everything would seem right for him. He handles the track well and you’d think the horse who finished second in the Bumper could go for the two-and-a-half-mile race really, but I’m not sure that would suit him.”
The Gordon Elliott-trained Mighty Potter is another leading hope for the Irish, having been kept fresh for Cheltenham since winning in Grade One company at Leopardstown over Christmas.
Joey Logan, racing manager to owners Caldwell Construction Ltd, said: “I think he’s the forgotten horse of the race, to be honest. His work in the last four to six weeks has been very smart.
“He’s a big horse and a chaser in the making, but he’s got stronger since Christmas and I think he’s going to run a very big race.
“It’s a very competitive race, obviously. You’ve got Nicky’s horses and Willie’s. But take nothing away from Mighty Potter, who has won a Grade One and is unlucky not to have won two Grade Ones (close third in Royal Bond at Fairyhouse).
“Gordon did a fantastic job keeping at home instead of running at the Dublin Racing Festival as it’s freshened him up. If he gets into a nice rhythm with his jumping and comes around the bend in second or third, I think he has a serious chance coming up the hill.”
Paul Nicholls’ Silent Revolution has not been seen since early November due to a setback and is among the outsiders.
“He is a useful prospect who won well on his debut over hurdles at Newbury in November before having a little problem with a splint which prevented us giving him another run before Cheltenham,” Nicholls told Betfair.
“But he has done plenty at home and enjoyed an away day at Wincanton where he worked nicely. Obviously we are pitching Silent Revolution into a hot race but we are game to give it a go.”
Vintage Clouds will again fly the flag for northern jump racing at the Cheltenham Festival, hoping to repeat his success in the Ultima Handicap Chase for Sue and Harvey Smith.
This will be the sixth time the gallant grey has contested the three-mile-one-furlong contest, where 24 runners are scheduled to line up.
Having been placed in 2018 and 2019, he was written off last year following his eighth in 2020.
Yet Ryan Mania’s mount caused a 28/1 surprise, giving the north its first Cheltenham winner since Hawk High took the Fred Winter in the same Trevor Hemmings colours in 2014 for Tim Easterby.
The first-time cheekpieces helped sharpen Vintage Clouds as he went on to record a five-and-a-half-length success in the Grade Three contest, giving the yard its first success at the meeting since Mister McGoldrick won the 2008 Plate.
Sean Quinlan will ride the 12-year-old in Tuesday’s renewal, having partnered him to a three-quarter-length defeat in a veterans’ handicap chase at Doncaster last month.
Showjumping legend Harvey Smith hopes he can reproduce his recent fine effort and carve his name into Cheltenham history as a dual winner of the race alongside Sentina (1957, 1958), Scot Lane (1982, 1983) and Un Temps Pour Tout (2016 and 2017).
Harvey said: “He goes to the Ultima and it was nice to see him bounce back last time. He went to Doncaster and was just short-headed. He is in really good form and he still has the will to do it, that’s the main thing.
“He has 10st 6lb, a bit less than last year when he carried 10st 11lb, so we have fingers, toes, everything crossed and are looking forward to it. He has been so consistent and is a good jumper. He loves it round there.”
The Kim Bailey-trained Does He Know, who seeks a fourth win in five over fences, having landed the Grade Two Reynoldstown Novices’ Chase at Ascot by 14 lengths last time, tops the market.
Bailey said: “He ran well at Ascot and he is in great form. We couldn’t be happier with him. No one is really going to know how much the race at Ascot took out of him, but he seems in a good place at home. It is a tough race, but we can expect nothing less.”
Corach Rambler was favourite for the Reynoldstown, but unseated Derek Fox when going well five fences from home. His last success came at Cheltenham in December and his trainer, Lucinda Russell, is confident Ascot has not left its mark.
She said: “It’s a warm race and he’s just an improving novice. He looked like he was going to run a big race at Ascot last time and he’s got winning form at the track. He’s been a fantastic horse and we didn’t waste any time over hurdles with him. He won his two races and off we went over fences and he’s improved since then.
“He’s a novice but he’s eight and he’s got plenty of experience from pointing, so we’re just hoping that he hasn’t reached the top of his handicap mark. He’s an amazing horse. He’s a little bit reserved at home but at the track he’s just so savvy. I was a bit nervous after Ascot that we may be pushing it quite close, but he didn’t have a hard race and he’s been great.”
The Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle has a attracted a field of 12, with last year’s mares’ novices’ hurdle winner Telmesomethinggirl the ante-post favourite for Henry de Bromhead.
“She seems in really good form and we’re happy with her. She worked really well the other day and all is good,” said the trainer.
“I haven’t really spoken to Kenny (Alexander, owner) recently but I’m sure he’s getting excited for it all, it’s a big day for all of us and we’re really looking forward to it.”
The opposition includes Stormy Ireland, who won the Grade One Irish Mares’ Champion Hurdle last season and showed her ability to handle Cheltenham when landing the Relkeel Hurdle on New Year’s Day.
Stormy Ireland’s trainer Willie Mullins, who also saddles Burning Victory and Echoes In Rain, said: “Stormy Ireland is in good form and likes the track. She’s in great order and we think she goes there with a big chance. She should run a big race.”
The strength of the Irish challenge is also evident in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle.
The raiding party is headed by the highly-touted Gaelic Warrior, who makes his debut for Mullins, having arrived from France in January. He has not run since June.
Gordon Elliott saddles five in the extended two-mile event. They include The Tide Turns, who ran well behind Teahupoo in the Red Mills Hurdle at Gowran Park last month, and Britzka who scored with ease on his hurdles debut at Fairyhouse.
The Ukraine Appeal National Hunt Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys’ Novices' Chase concludes a cracking first day at the Festival.
Rebecca Curtis flies the flag for Britain, running both dual Chepstow winner Pats Fancy and rank outsider Beatthebullet, while Mullins’ hat-trick-seeing Stattler and the Elliott-trained Run Wild Fred vie for favouritism in the three-and-three-quarter mile contest.
1 Bring On The Night ts 5 11 7 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland B. J. Cooper
2 Constitution Hill 5 11 7 Mr Michael Buckley Nicky Henderson Nico de Boinville
3 Dysart Dynamo (IRE) ts 6 11 7 Ms Eleanor Manning W. P. Mullins Ireland P. Townend
4 Jonbon (FR) 6 11 7 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson Aidan Coleman
5 JPR One (IRE) 5 11 7 Mr J. P. Romans Colin Tizzard Brendan Powell
6 Kilcruit (IRE) ts 7 11 7 Miss M. A. Masterson W. P. Mullins Ireland Mr P. W. Mullins
7 Mighty Potter (FR) 5 11 7 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott Ireland Jack Kennedy
8 Shallwehaveonemore (FR) 5 11 7 Mr Steven Packham Gary Moore Joshua Moore
9 Silent Revolution (IRE) 6 11 7 Mr Colm Donlon Paul Nicholls Harry Cobden
1 Blue Lord (FR) ts 7 11 4 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland P. Townend
2 Brave Seasca (FR) 7 11 4 Brooks & Taylor Families Venetia Williams Charlie Deutsch
3 Coeur Sublime (IRE) ts 7 11 4 C. Jones Henry de Bromhead Ireland Rachael Blackmore
4 Edwardstone 8 11 4 Robert Abrey & Ian Thurtle Alan King Tom Cannon
5 Gabynako (FR) ts 7 11 4 Mick & Molly Syndicate Gavin Cromwell Ireland Keith Donoghue
6 Haut En Couleurs (FR) 5 11 4 Mrs J. Donnelly W. P. Mullins Ireland B. J. Cooper
7 Red Rookie 7 11 4 The Hawk Inn Syndicate 3 Emma Lavelle Tom Bellamy
8 Saint Sam (FR) h 5 11 4 Mr Edward J. Ware W. P. Mullins Ireland Sean O'Keeffe
9 War Lord (GER) 7 11 4 The Wychwood Partnership Colin Tizzard Brendan Powell
10 Magic Daze (IRE) 6 10 11 Robcour Henry de Bromhead Ireland Darragh O'Keeffe
11 Riviere d'Etel (FR) 5 10 11 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland Jack Kennedy
1 Frodon (FR) ts 10 11 12 Mr P. J. Vogt Paul Nicholls Bryony Frost
2 Lostintranslation (IRE) ts, p 10 11 3 Taylor & O'Dwyer Colin Tizzard Brendan Powell
3 Does He Know 7 11 0 Yes He Does Syndicate Kim Bailey David Bass
4 Ben Dundee (IRE) 10 10 9 C. Jones Andrew Lynch Ireland Daniel Mullins
5 Noble Yeats (IRE) 7 10 9 Mr Robert Waley-Cohen Emmet Mullins Ireland Mr Sam Waley-Cohen
6 Floueur (FR) ts 7 10 8 Mr Claudio Michael Grech Gordon Elliott Ireland Jordan Gainford (3)
7 Foxy Jacks (IRE) p 8 10 7 Mr D. F. Desmond M. F. Morris Ireland Jonathan Moore
8 Doctor Duffy (IRE) p 9 10 7 Relic Pride Partnership Charles Byrnes Ireland Liam Quinlan (5)
9 Tea Clipper (IRE) p 7 10 7 Mr Jerry Hinds & Mr Ashley Head Tom Lacey Stan Sheppard
10 Death Duty (IRE) 11 10 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland Jack Kennedy
11 Fantastikas (FR) 7 10 6 Imperial Racing Partnership 2016 Nigel Twiston-Davies Sam Twiston-Davies
12 Vintage Clouds (IRE) p 12 10 6 Exors of the late Mr Trevor Hemmings Sue Smith Sean Quinlan
13 Rapper 8 10 5 The Home Farm Partnership Henry Daly Tom O'Brien
14 Discordantly (IRE) p 8 10 5 (5lb ex) The Odd Fellows Partnership Mrs J. Harrington Ireland Robbie Power
15 Grumpy Charley 7 10 4 Mr G. Thompson Chris Honour Bryan Carver (3)
16 Kiltealy Briggs (IRE) ts, p 8 10 3 McNeill Family Jamie Snowden A. P. Heskin
17 Full Back (FR) 7 10 2 Mr Ashley Head Gary Moore Joshua Moore
18 Corach Rambler (IRE) ts 8 10 2 The Ramblers Lucinda Russell Derek Fox
19 Run To Milan (IRE) 10 10 0 Barber, Birchenhough, De Wilde Victor Dartnall Alan Johns
20 Our Power (IRE) p 7 9 12 Walters Plant Hire & Potter Group Sam Thomas Charlie Deutsch
21 One More Fleurie (IRE) 8 9 11 Mr K. McKenna Ian Williams
22 Belargus (FR) 7 9 11 Mr John P. McManus Nick Gifford Niall Houlihan (3)
23 Oscar Elite (IRE) ts 7 9 10 Mrs Mary-Ann Middleton Colin Tizzard Harry Cobden
24 Gericault Roque (FR) ts 6 9 9 Prof. Caroline Tisdall and Bryan Drew David Pipe Tom Scudamore
RESERVE
R25 Pontresina (IRE) 9 9 6 Ben Lund Racing Club Ben Lund Ben Godfrey (3)
1 Adagio (GER) ts 5 11 10 Bryan Drew and Friends / Prof. C.Tisdall David Pipe Tom Scudamore
2 Appreciate It (IRE) 8 11 10 Miss M. A. Masterson W. P. Mullins Ireland P. Townend
3 Glory And Fortune (IRE) ts 7 11 10 Mrg J. Hinds Tom Lacey Stan Sheppard
4 Not So Sleepy 10 11 10 Lady Blyth Hughie Morrison Jonathan Burke
5 Saint Roi (FR) ts 7 11 10 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland Mark Walsh
6 Teahupoo (FR) 5 11 10 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland Robbie Power
7 Tommy's Oscar (IRE) 7 11 10 Mr Ian Hamilton Ann Hamilton Danny McMenamin
8 Zanahiyr (IRE) ts, p 5 11 10 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland Jack Kennedy
9 Epatante (FR) 8 11 3 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson Aidan Coleman
10 Honeysuckle 8 11 3 Mr K. Alexander Henry de Bromhead Ireland Rachael Blackmore
1 Burning Victory (FR) p 6 11 5 Mrs Audrey Turley W. P. Mullins Ireland Sean O'Keeffe
2 Echoes In Rain (FR) h,ts 6 11 5 Barnane Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland Mr P. W. Mullins
3 Heaven Help Us (IRE) 8 11 5 Mr J. Turner P. Hennessy Ireland Daniel Mullins
4 Indefatigable (IRE) 9 11 5 Mr Philip Rocher Paul Wgebber Rex Dingle
5 Marie's Rock (IRE) ts 7 11 5 Middleham Park Racing XLII Nicky Henderson Nico de Boinville
6 Martello Sky 6 11 5 The Sky Partnership Lucy Wadham Bryony Frost
7 Mrs Milner (IRE) ts 7 11 5 SoftCo Paul Nolan Ireland B. J. Cooper
8 Nada To Prada p 7 11 5 Mrs Lynne Maclennan Michael Scudamore Richard Patrick
9 Queens Brook (IRE) 7 11 5 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland Jack Kennedy
10 Stormy Ireland (FR) 8 11 5 FB Racing Club W. P. Mullins Ireland P. Townend
11 Telmesomethinggirl (IRE) 7 11 5 Mr K. Alexander Henry de Bromhead Ireland Rachael Blackmore
12 Western Victory (IRE) 9 11 5 Swanbridge Bloodstock Limited Emma Lavelle Tom Bellamy
1 Petit Tonnerre (FR) 4 11 6 Mr John P. McManus Jonjo O'Neill
2 The Tide Turns ts 4 11 5 Let's Go Partnership Gordon Elliott Ireland
3 Brazil (IRE) 4 11 5 Mr John P. McManus Padraig Roche Ireland Mark Walsh
4 Doctor Churchill (IRE) 4 11 1 Mr Pierce Gerard Molony Gordon Elliott Ireland
5 Ebasari (IRE) ts, p 4 10 13 Royals & Blue Syndicate Gordon Elliott Ireland
6 Britzka (IRE) bl,ts 4 10 12 Mr Ray Stokes Gordon Elliott Ireland
7 Bell Ex One (IRE) bl 4 10 12 Mr Alexander McGregor Paul Nicholls Harry Cobden
8 Gaelic Warrior (GER) 4 10 11 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland P. Townend
9 White Pepper (IRE) ts, p 4 10 10 Mrs Maria McCullen Harvey Gavin Cromwell Ireland Luke Dempsey
10 Hms Seahorse (IRE) 4 10 10 Sonja Buckley/Anne Coffey Partnership Paul Nolan Ireland B. J. Cooper
11 Prairie Dancer (IRE) bl 4 10 8 Sean Sweeney/Kieran O'Hare Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland J. J. Slevin
12 Feigh (IRE) 4 10 8 Dr S. P. Fitzgerald W. P. Mullins Ireland Daniel Mullins
13 Iberique du Seuil (FR) 4 10 8 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
14 Saint Segal (FR) ts 4 10 8 Culverhill Racing Club V Mrs Jane Williams Chester Williams (3)
15 Champion Green (IRE) h,ts 4 10 7 Mr John P. McManus Joseph Patrick O'Brien Ireland
16 Sea Sessions 4 10 7 Stuart John Robinson Ross O'Sullivan Ireland Jonathan Burke
17 Milldam (FR) 4 10 7 Neil Goulden, Kevin & Sue Hopgood Jamie Snowden Gavin Sheehan
18 Doctor Brown Bear (IRE) ts 4 10 7 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Martin Brassil Ireland Darragh O'Keeffe
19 Too Friendly 4 10 7 The Gredley Family Dan Skelton Harry Skelton
20 Forever William v 4 10 7 The Barbury Lions 6 Alan King Tom Cannon
21 Swinging London (IRE) ts 4 10 6 Mr Adrian Butler Olly Murphy Aidan Coleman
22 Skycutter (FR) h 4 10 4 The French Connection Philip Kirby Thomas Dowson
RESERVES
R23 Dr T J Eckleburg (IRE) 4 10 3 Dominic Burke & Tim Syder Olly Murphy Brendan Powell
R24 Tanganyika (FR) 4 10 3 Mrs C. S. Wilson Venetia Williams Charlie Deutsch
1 Beatthebullet (IRE) bl 8 11 6 Conyers, O'Reilly, Roddis, Zeffman Rebecca Curtis Mr James King
2 Braeside (IRE) p 8 11 6 KTDA Racing Gordon Elliott Ireland Mr Robert James
3 Ontheropes (IRE) ts, p 8 11 6 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland Mr T. Hamilton
4 Pats Fancy (IRE) 7 11 6 Hydes,McDermott,Spencer,Frobisher & Lee Rebecca Curtis Mr Barry O'Neill
5 Run Wild Fred (IRE) bl 8 11 6 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland Mr J. J. Codd
6 Stattler (IRE) 7 11 6 Mr R. A. Bartlett W. P. Mullins Ireland Mr P. W. Mullins
7 Vanillier (FR) ts 7 11 6 Mrs H. M. Keaveney Gavin Cromwell Ireland Mr Derek O'Connor
