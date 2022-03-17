1.30 Turners Novices' Chase Click here for full racecard and free video form Unbeaten novices Bob Olinger and Galopin Des Champs face a mouthwatering clash in the Turners Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham. Only four – all trained in Ireland – have stood their ground for day three opener, with the market dominated by the aforementioned horses and the top-calibre form they bring to the table. Henry de Bromhead’s Bob Olinger is a Festival winner already, having run out a hugely impressive winner of last season’s Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle. His jumping has not been entirely convincing in two starts over fences to date, but he showed his class when pulling clear in a Grade Three at Punchestown on his latest appearance and his trainer is confident he is heading in the right direction. “I think he’s been really good and he jumped fine at Gowran. I thought he then improved a lot at Punchestown and he’s schooled since at Navan and jumped really well,” said De Bromhead. “Rachael (Blackmore) was really happy with him and we’re really happy. He seems in great form and we’re looking forward to it. He worked really well at Navan the other day. “People have questioned his jumping, and maybe he’s not lightning fast, but that’s why we said from the start he was never really an Arkle horse – he doesn’t jump lightning quick, he’s more a staying type. “I don’t think the small field will be an issue. He’s a very good horse this fellow, so we’ll see.” The Willie Mullins-trained Galopin Des Champs was also a winner at last season’s Festival when taking the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle, after which he successfully graduated to Grade One level at Punchestown. He looks set to scale even greater heights over fences judged on his two starts at Leopardstown this season – most recently dominating the Grade One Ladbrokes Novice Chase at the Dublin Racing Festival. Connections considered stepping back up in trip for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase, but ultimately decided to stick at an intermediate distance, even if it means clashing with Bob Olinger. “He was so good the first day and was very brave last time out, I think Paul (Townend) learned plenty about him then – he did it very well at Leopardstown,” said Mullins. “I think the way to do it is to look at the best race for the horse rather than the calibre of the opponent. I’m thinking our man may be better off over the shorter trip.” The Closutton handler has also declared El Barra, who is set to turn out just four days after winning by 10 lengths at Limerick. The quartet is completed by Joseph O’Brien’s outsider Busselton.

Best Bets | 2022 Cheltenham Festival Previews

2.50 Ryanair Chase Click here for full racecard and free video form One of the most striking displays of last year’s Cheltenham Festival was Allaho’s demolition job in the Ryanair Chase and Willie Mullins is hopeful a repeat performance is in the offing. Ridden by Rachael Blackmore on that occasion, with stable jockey Paul Townend preferring the claims of stable stalwart Min, the two set off at a ferocious gallop, building up what proved to be an insurmountable lead. Blackmore could barely believe her eyes when she crossed the line 12 lengths to the good and while he has not quite reached those heights since, he sets a high standard to aim at. “I hope he can do what he did last year. To me, I’ll be disappointed if he doesn’t come with a very good run,” said Mullins. “His run last year looked like he was made for the track. If he can reproduce that run, hopefully that will be good enough.” Allaho carries the colours of Cheveley Park, and stud director Richard Thompson is similarly confident of a bold showing on Thursday. He said: “Allaho has done nothing wrong in the last 12 months. He was brilliant at Cheltenham, finished second to Chacun Pour Soi at Punchestown and is two from two this season. “He has a very good record at Cheltenham – in three visits he’s finished third, third and first. “We’ve got to hope he’s going to go there and win again.” Mullins also fields Janidil and Melon, a perennial bridesmaid at this meeting. Gordon Elliott’s Conflated ran out an impressive winner of the Irish Gold Cup over an extended three miles last time out, a huge career best. Connections resisted the temptation to run him in the Gold Cup and feel coming back in distance will suit him better. Elliott said: “There’s a bit of kink in him. When he’s good he’s good but when he’s bad he’s horrific. “He seems in a good place at the moment, a lot more settled on the gallop, he looks a lot better and we’re really looking forward to running him. “You can knock his form all you like, but he beat last year’s Gold Cup winner (Minella Indo) by six and a half lengths going away in the Irish Gold Cup.” Eddie O’Leary, racing manager for his brother Michael’s Gigginstown House Stud who own Conflated, said: “I’m not too worried about the weather, all ground seems to come alike to him – I’m a lot more worried about Allaho! “He’s going to be very difficult to beat, especially if he puts in a performance like last year, but hopefully ours has a chance. “In the Irish Gold Cup it was perfect as we had Frodon to set a pace for us. This time Allaho will do that, but it remains to be seen if we can get by him. “He did surprise us last time. He’s not straightforward, that’s well documented, but if you believe he’s as good as he looked last time, it’s just possible he’s a very good horse. Now can he repeat it?” The leading British-trained contender is Dan Skelton’s Shan Blue. He has not been seen since coming down three out when miles clear in the Charlie Hall Chase. Skelton could have run him in a handicap off 148 but has always felt Shan Blue has Grade One potential. “You know Allaho is going to go a really strong gallop and you know a reproduction of his run last year is going to be sufficient to win. I think everyone was blown away by his performance last year,” said Skelton. “What makes me think we can beat Allaho is we’ve got a horse who was putting up the best performance of his life when he fell at Wetherby and I think he’s only getting better. “The other thing is, Allaho put up such a good performance last year, is that his peak? He might run 5lb below that performance and still be good enough, but you’ve got to go in there optimistic.” He went on: “I believe our horse is a very good horse. Last year we got Envoi Allen in our heads, got carried away with it and decided the best way to try to beat him was to outjump him. It was stupid and it was my fault and I wish we hadn’t done it, but ultimately it didn’t do the horse any harm. “He could not be in better form. He could be at least a stone better than his mark, but the racecourse does the talking.” Colin and Joe Tizzard’s Eldorado Allen was another talked of as a possible Gold Cup contender after winning the Denman Chase at Newbury but having not been entered initially, he would have need to be supplemented. He had, though, been entered for the Ryanair. “The handicapper put him up 11lb for winning the Denman, which I thought was ridiculous, but they obviously rate the form,” said Joe Tizzard. “We ran him in it because we thought the ground might be too quick for Royal Pagaille and we might do him for toe and Clan Des Obeaux wasn’t guaranteed to run his race, but the handicapper took it as bare form. “He doesn’t mind a bit of decent ground and you need to stay in a Ryanair. “Allaho is going to take a hell of a lot of beating, but you shouldn’t be afraid of one horse. I’m not saying we can beat him, but I’d rather run in a Ryanair at this stage than go three and a quarter miles in a Gold Cup.” Paul Nicholls runs Saint Calvados, runner up two years ago, and told Betfair: “Saint Calvados had a nice little spin round Wincanton recently, will enjoy going left-handed and would have a little each-way chance if the ground is not too testing.”

3.30 Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle Click here for full racecard and free video form Paisley Park bids to defy the odds and become the first horse since Inglis Drever to regain the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham on Thursday. An eventual three-time winner, Inglis Drever’s title defence was scuppered by injury in 2006, but he returned a year later to take back the crown and Paisley Park will be looking for a similar redemption three years after his victory. He was only seventh behind Lisnagar Oscar when sent off the 4-6 favourite in 2020 and was third to Flooring Porter last year as the 9-4 market leader. It looked at one stage as though Emma Lavelle’s stable star might be a spent force, but he proved his critics wrong when recovering from giving his rivals many lengths start to win the Cleeve Hurdle over the course and distance in January. “He’s been exactly where we want him to be and he’s done everything right at home, so we’re just keeping our fingers crossed,” said Lavelle. “Aidan (Coleman) has been in to school him and we were very pleased with him. He’s back at a track we know he loves and in front of a crowd this time, which is a bonus. “His last run showed he has the ability still, it’s a competitive race of course but he’s at his best at Cheltenham and we’re looking forward to it.” Gavin Cromwell reports Flooring Porter to be in fine form as he bids to retain his title. Flooring Porter made all when the meeting was staged behind closed doors due to restrictions caused by the pandemic. “He’s good, we’re happy with him. He’s been here for a couple of days now and he’s settled in nicely. He seems in good nick,” said the County Meath trainer. “It’s going to be a little different with the crowds here this year but I think he’s grown up, so hopefully it won’t be a problem.” Philip Hobbs is hoping Thyme Hill can make amends for missing the race 12 months ago with a pulled muscle. The eight-year-old showed he would have been a major player as he went on to win the Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree four weeks later. He has been lightly-campaigned this term with this race the objective. “We said a long time ago he wouldn’t run after the Long Walk at Ascot, so we’ve had a long time to prepare him for this and he’s in as good a condition as we could have hoped,” said Hobbs. Champ looked like taking the staying hurdle division by storm when beating Thyme Hill in the Long Walk in December but he failed to land the odds when beaten by Paisley Park in the Cleeve. Trainer Nicky Henderson is optimistic of a better run from the 10-year-old, who won the RSA Chase at the 2020 Festival. He was switched back to hurdles after a poor run in the Gold Cup last year. “He was maybe a little underwhelming on Trials Day. I didn’t think he jumped quite as well as he did at Ascot. He did little wrong. Full credit to Emma (Lavelle) and her team to get that horse (Paisley Park) back, especially when he gave us a 20-length head start,” said Henderson. “If I can get him back to where he was at Ascot, and I think he can, he has got to be thereabouts. He wasn’t as sharp as he was at Ascot. Ascot was his first run in quite a long time as he didn’t really have a race in the Gold Cup, so actually his last real race was the Game Spirit at Newbury last season. “He might have bounced a little bit but he was a better horse at Ascot than he was on Trials Day.” Willie Mullins feels Klassical Dream can bounce back from a disappointing performance last time when he was only fourth to Royal Kahala in the Galmoy Hurdle at Gowran Park. Mullins blames himself for the defeat which came a month after his all-the-way win in the Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown, when he defeated Flooring Porter by two lengths after getting a flying start. “It was probably my own fault the last day. I fell into the trap of going into that hurdle race after giving him a break after Christmas and thought he should be fit enough,” said Mullins. “I probably hadn’t enough done with him. The race wasn’t on my agenda, but it looked like it could be there for the taking and it was next door – if it was at Navan or Down Royal I wouldn’t even have entered him. “He’s had a bit of problems, but he’s in good shape at the moment. “He was very good at Christmas. He can be a bit tricky at the start, but if he can get there and get through the start, he has a big chance I think.” Klassical Dream won the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in 2019 on his only previous run at Cheltenham.