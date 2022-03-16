Check out Man On The Spot's tip for the next race at Cheltenham, plus details of Sky Bet's offer for the race.
Sir Gerhard beat Three Stripe Life when winning last year’s Champion Bumper and again when the pair clashed in a Grade 1 at Leopardstown last month. This will be his first run beyond 2m under Rules but he did win over 3m between the flags, though he will be a very short price to become only the second seven-year-old to win this in more than 50 years. Stage Star made it 3-3 over hurdles when winning the Challow at Newbury in December but the last 18 winners of that Grade 1 to have come here have all been beaten.
JOURNEY WITH ME will need to improve again to remain unbeaten but his win in a Leopardstown maiden has worked out really well and he won’t be far away if the forecast rains arrive to turn this into more of a stamina test. I Am Maximus found only the smart Hillcrest too good here on New Year’s Day and could sneak into a place.
Sky Bet are offering MONEY BACK AS CASH if your selection finishes 2nd, 3rd, 4th or 5th in the 1.30. This offer is for your first bet on the race and is capped at £10. It reflects the win part of each-way bets and win singles, and free bets are excluded.
