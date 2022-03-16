1.30 Ballymore Novices' Hurdle tip

Sir Gerhard beat Three Stripe Life when winning last year’s Champion Bumper and again when the pair clashed in a Grade 1 at Leopardstown last month. This will be his first run beyond 2m under Rules but he did win over 3m between the flags, though he will be a very short price to become only the second seven-year-old to win this in more than 50 years. Stage Star made it 3-3 over hurdles when winning the Challow at Newbury in December but the last 18 winners of that Grade 1 to have come here have all been beaten.

JOURNEY WITH ME will need to improve again to remain unbeaten but his win in a Leopardstown maiden has worked out really well and he won’t be far away if the forecast rains arrive to turn this into more of a stamina test. I Am Maximus found only the smart Hillcrest too good here on New Year’s Day and could sneak into a place.