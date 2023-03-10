The ground at Cheltenham is now soft, so Andrew Asquith picks out five horses who will relish conditions.

GALIA DES LITEAUX - Brown Advisory Novices' Chase, Wednesday 15th March Galia des Liteaux also has the option of the Mares' Chase on Friday but the plan is reportedly to take on the boys over three miles and she hasn't got much at all to find with the principals once her 7 lb sex allowance is taken into account. The going at Cheltenham on Friday officially changed to 'soft' all round and that certainly won't bother her, in fact, it does nothing but bolster her chance. All three of her wins under Rules have come on ground which Timeform described as 'heavy' and she looked good when putting some useful rivals to the sword in the Hampton Novices' Chase at Warwick in January. The third has given that form a boost since and Galia des Liteaux arrives very much unexposed as a chaser and at three miles. It really is a case of the wetter the better for her.

GOOD RISK AT ALL – Coral Cup, Wednesday, 15th March Good Risk At All was one of the best around in bumpers in 2020/21, beating recent wide-margin Kingwell Hurdle winner I Like To Move It on his final start in that sphere, but it took him a little while to warm to the task over hurdles, opening his account at the fourth attempt in a heavy-ground handicap at Ascot just over a year ago. That was a seriously impressive display where he was given a very confident ride and still extending away on the bridle to beat some solid yardsticks by nine lengths. Connections rolled the dice in the Grade 1 Mersey Novices' Hurdle at Aintree next time but that proved a step too far, particularly back on a sound surface. Good Risk At All resumed his progress in no uncertain ways in another heavy-ground handicap at Carlisle on his return in October, again leaving the impression he has the ability to make up into a graded performer when conditions allow. He didn't appear to stay three miles at Haydock last time so that run can be ignored and, if the ground stays as it is, or deteriorates further, Good Risk At All would have a massive chance in the Coral Cup (his only entry).

ANDY DUFRESNE - Grand Annual, Wednesday 15th March Andy Dufresne burst on to the scene a few years ago and looked like a potential top-notcher and, while he hasn't quite reached that heights that at least I expected, he is still a high-class chaser at his best. He won his first two starts over fences, notably a Grade 3 at Navan, but he didn't quite cut it at Grade 1 level as a novice, and only saw the track three times last season. One of those starts came in this race where he only just failed to land a gamble, unlucky to bump into one on a going day who was well handicapped on the pick of his form and went from pillar to post. That came on heavy ground and it is worth noting that all of his victories over obstacles under Rules have come with either 'soft' or 'heavy' in the going description. Andy Dufresne has seemingly been brought along with this race in mind once again and, racing from the same mark as he did 12 months ago, he has to be a big player on ground softer than good.

MAXXUM - Pertemps Network Final, Thursday 16th March Maxxum was nothing more than a fair hurdler for his previous trainer but he has proved a revelation for Gordon Elliott this season, narrowly failing to land a gamble on his stable debut on good ground, but absolutely sluicing up on his next two starts at Navan and Leopardstown (both on soft) in the style of one miles ahead of his mark. He was a short-priced favourite for this race before meeting with defeat in a big-field handicap at Leopardstown last month, but it wouldn't be wise to judge him too harshly on that run, as he was badly hampered on the home turn when making a move into contention, and he reportedly suffered a graze during the race, too. Maxxum remains more than fairly treated on his British mark and his chances will only increase if the ground is still soft on Thursday.