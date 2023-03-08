Sporting Life
Dysart Dynamo on his way to victory
Can Dysart Dynamo shape up the 'big two' in the Sporting Life Arkle?

Cheltenham Festival Tips: Watch video previews

By Sporting Life
17:12 · WED March 08, 2023

Check out the Cheltenham Festival video previews as our team of experts look ahead to the best four days in jumps racing anywhere in the world.

Day One Preview

Ed Chamberlin is joined by Graham Cunningham, David Massey and top jockey Daryl Jacob to go over all the key talking points and highlight their best bets for Tuesday's action, featuring the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle, Sporting Life Arkle and Unibet Champion Hurdle.

Day Two & Three Preview

Graham Cunningham, Daryl Jacob and David Massey return with host Ed Chamberlin to look ahead to the second and third days of the Festival, featuring the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase and a fascinating Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle.

Day Four Preview & Pick of the Irish

Will appear here...

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

