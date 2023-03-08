Ed Chamberlin is joined by Graham Cunningham, David Massey and top jockey Daryl Jacob to go over all the key talking points and highlight their best bets for Tuesday's action, featuring the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle, Sporting Life Arkle and Unibet Champion Hurdle.

Graham Cunningham, Daryl Jacob and David Massey return with host Ed Chamberlin to look ahead to the second and third days of the Festival, featuring the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase and a fascinating Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle.

Will appear here...

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org