Cheltenham Festival tips: Two Cheltenham Gold Cup outsiders

Martin Dixon and Dan Barber have 66/1 and 14/1 shots on their radar for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The duo were speaking on the opening episode of Get Stuck In’s second series and Martin said: “I’m going to suggest Mahler Mission, from left-field, could develop into a Gold Cup candidate. He’s a massive price at the moment but I think he’d have won the National Hunt Chase last season had he stood up and it was nice comeback from him on Sunday at Carlisle in the Colin Parker. “He’s looks set to go to the Coral Gold Cup next month and looks to have a decent chance and were he to win that then one thing after another he could develop into a Gold Cup candidate. At the moment he’s about a 66/1 shot and we’ll see how that develops over the next few months.”