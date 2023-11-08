Cheltenham Festival tips: Two Cheltenham Gold Cup outsiders

Martin Dixon and Dan Barber have 66/1 and 14/1 shots on their radar for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.
The duo were speaking on the opening episode of Get Stuck In’s second series and Martin said: “I’m going to suggest Mahler Mission, from left-field, could develop into a Gold Cup candidate. He’s a massive price at the moment but I think he’d have won the National Hunt Chase last season had he stood up and it was nice comeback from him on Sunday at Carlisle in the Colin Parker.
“He’s looks set to go to the Coral Gold Cup next month and looks to have a decent chance and were he to win that then one thing after another he could develop into a Gold Cup candidate. At the moment he’s about a 66/1 shot and we’ll see how that develops over the next few months.”
Dan fancies a more established star to emerge as a leading staying chaser this time around.
“Shishkin for me at 14/1. People were talking about him after Cheltenham as if he was the next Mad Moose, the most ungenuine horse around, and while he hung left a bit he rattled home after getting wiped out almost,” he said.
"He then went to Aintree over three miles and in a race that everything went right for Ahoy Senor he still couldn’t’ get away from Shishkin’s late burst. I think he’s as good a horse as Galopin Des Champs in terms of historical ratings and ability and he still has the untapped potential over the trip.
“One of the things I like with him is he’s going straight for the Betfair Chase and you’re on an immediate shortener if he comes out and delivers the sort of performance that I think he’s capable of that day.”
